Mã¶Tley Crã¼E

Hair metal may not die, but it does considerretiring. After more than 30 tumultuous, off-and-on years together, Mötley Crüeare calling it quits following a final just-announced tour, which includes a performanceat Summerfest’s Marcus Amphitheat.. more

Jan 28, 2014 8:00 PM On Music

Though it faces stiff competition from rap-rock, hair metal is still the most widely derided sub-genre that rock has ever spawned. Seemingly created for people who loved the shred and wail of heavy metal but could do without all the doom an... more

Jun 27, 2011 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

The language barrier will doubtlessly keep Longital from mainstream American audiences, but open-minded alt rock fans will find reason to enjoy the music of one of Slovakia’s most popular bands. Longital combines the plucked, staccato rhyth... more

Feb 19, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

