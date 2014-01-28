Mã¶Tley Crã¼E
Just Announced: Mötley Crüe Will Play Summerfest, Then Break Up Eventually
Hair metal may not die, but it does considerretiring. After more than 30 tumultuous, off-and-on years together, Mötley Crüeare calling it quits following a final just-announced tour, which includes a performanceat Summerfest’s Marcus Amphitheat.. more
Jan 28, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Mötley Crüe, Poison and New York Dolls @ The Bradley Center
Though it faces stiff competition from rap-rock, hair metal is still the most widely derided sub-genre that rock has ever spawned. Seemingly created for people who loved the shred and wail of heavy metal but could do without all the doom an... more
Jun 27, 2011 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Longital
The language barrier will doubtlessly keep Longital from mainstream American audiences, but open-minded alt rock fans will find reason to enjoy the music of one of Slovakia’s most popular bands. Longital combines the plucked, staccato rhyth... more
Feb 19, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews