Maal Himself
Download the First Album from Streetz-n-Young Deuces' Rap Crew EMP Entertainment
EMPEntertainment's album Good Misery, Bad Company has been a longtimecoming. The artists in the Milwaukee rap collective—Streetz-n-YoungDeuces, Eazy Hayes, Maal Himself, Payroll, Patski, Ferro Haze and P.Stackz—have been working together in va.. more
Apr 9, 2014 10:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee: Jan. 23-29
Milwaukee rappers B Justice and Pacino both earned their appearance at UW-Milwaukee’s Gasthaus tonight: Each won an open-mic competition earlier this fall. Rapper/producer B Justice is a wily performer more
Jan 22, 2014 2:04 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Mad Tea Party
It’s been years since the so-called “liberal” media could be accused of failing to sufficiently publicize the views of the extreme right. Labeling the media “liberal,” a political tactic by conservatives, worked like a charm. more
Mar 16, 2010 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 2 Comments