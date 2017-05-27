Macbeth (Drunk)
Macbeth (Drunk) with Bourbon & Bard
Katie Merriman takes another shot of liquor onstage. She’s getting a hero’s cheer as she knocks back the liquor. We’re not cheering for the actual act of drinking. There’s nothing terribly heroic in swallowing hard liquor. There’s no danger here e.. more
May 27, 2017 4:32 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Shakespeare with a Drunken Twist
“For a quart of ale is a dish for a King," William Shakespeare wrote in TheWinter’s Tale. Following this to the letter, one of the players inMilwaukee’s Bard and Bourbon Theatre Company will be a glistening example ... more
May 24, 2017 7:14 PM Matthew J. Prigge Around MKE
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
Matt's three friends seek to chronicle the loss of his virginity on camera, and post the event on the Internet. Along the way, they manage to alienate a dozen young women, earn the wrath of one teen's father, and post Matt's mounting mishap... more
Jan 25, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
Chopteeth
West Africa sent great musicians into the world in the 1960s and ’70s, well before the watered-down world music of today. But except for Fela and a few others, most circulated only in Africa and the diaspora and were little heard elsewhere.... more
Jan 24, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews