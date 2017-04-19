Maccanon Brown Homeless Sanctuar
Punks Want Nice Things Benefit Show Comes to High Dive
A benefit show, hosted by FTAM Productions, is happening atHigh Dive (701 E. Center St.) this Friday, April 21 at 8 p.m. PunksWant Nice Things (For Other People Who Deserve It) benefits the MaccanonBrown Homeless Sanctuary, a five-story build.. more
Apr 19, 2017 9:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Work Begins on MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary
On Dec. 30, the MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary purchased a five-story building that will provide daytime shelter and much-needed services for homeless and at-risk people in Milwaukee’s inner city. The facility, whose development was spea... more
Jan 3, 2017 3:49 PM David Luhrssen News Features
Heroes of the Week MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary Volunteers and Staff
Sister MacCanon Brown has created a new daytime sanctuary and multi-resource center for homeless and at-risk homeless people called the MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary (MBHS). more
Jul 19, 2016 4:10 PM Amanda Sullivan Expresso
OK: The Improbable Story of America’s Greatest Word (Oxford University Press), by Allan Metcalf
The origin of OK as a joke in a 1830s Boston newspaper has been pretty well established. MacMurray College English professor Allan Metcalf dwells instead on the meaning of OK—not just its variable usage as interjection or confirmation, noun... more
Jan 18, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books