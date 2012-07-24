Macha
Is Roenicke to blame?
Let me preface this by saying that I despised Ned Yost and thought Ken Macha was a clown, so it's going to take a lot for me to really dislike Ron Roenicke. He's just so superior to anything I've experienced in my short seven years as a Brewers fa.. more
Jul 24, 2012 3:23 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Brewers looking at Brenly?
Can't link Twitter from work, but 1250 AM's Doug Russell is reporting that a source says "Bob Brenly is close to agreeing to become the next Brewers Manager." Brenly in the past has compared Miller Park to minor league stadiums and two seasons a.. more
Oct 6, 2010 3:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Some thoughts on Macha
I have always found myself very apathetic about Macha. I could never muster the energy to hate him, as I did Yost. And he never struck me as remotely likable. He never seemed to warrant strong emotions. While you could always count on Yost for a .. more
Oct 6, 2010 1:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Macha tells MLB Brewers are getting hit by pitches too much
ESPN.com is reporting that Ken Macha complained to a baseball official that Brewers' hitters, who have been hit more than any other team in baseball, are getting hit by too many pitches. Not sure what complaining to an unnamed official will acco.. more
Jul 19, 2010 3:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Brewers sweep Pirates
After the abysmal four game series loss to the San Francisco Giants, Ken Macha's leash was probably the shortest its been in his tenure as the Brewers' Manager. But his team bailed him out with three straight one-run wins over the Pirates (includi.. more
Jul 11, 2010 11:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Suppan named Brewers' 5th starter
Using the excuse that his career track record outweighs his poor pre-season performance, Jeff Suppan has been named the Brewers’ 5th starter today. He will do a rehab assignment on Friday in Appleton with the Timber Rattlers and is likely to pitch.. more
Apr 7, 2010 4:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Playing Monopoly With America's Health
© 2009 Creators.com. ,News Features more
Oct 26, 2009 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 3 Comments
What you missed when the Brewers started sucking and you went to sleep last night
It's 2 am - please don't make me write this up twice! Check out some links to other coverage and quotes from Macha's post game here. more
Aug 5, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Brewers ALMOST had blockbuster trade?
Brewers were close to three-team deadline deal from Adam McCalvy's blogThe Brewers were so close to completing what general manager Doug Melvin called a "big," three-team trade for a pitcher ahead of Friday's nonwaiver Trade Deadline that Ken Mac.. more
Aug 1, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
I can't decide if this is good news or bad news...
Jeff Suppan has an oblique strainNo one out there is happy with the fact that Jeff Suppan is in our rotation and at more millions than I care to go research right now. I certainly don't wish him ill, but if this is what it takes to be rid of that .. more
Jul 29, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Embarrassed to be a Brewers fan.
They are not even words to describe the crapfest that is happening on my TV right now. Brewers pitchers have given up two grand slams to the frickin' Washington Nationals. Both to Josh Willingham.The Nationals are 30-68, have the worst record in b.. more
Jul 27, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
What to do with Manny
According to <a href="http://milwaukee.brewers.mlb.com/news/article.jsp?ymd=20090603&content_id=5128036&vkey=news_mil&fext=.jsp&c_id=mil">this Brewers.com article</a>, Ken Macha has said that he hasn't even thought about sending Ma.. more
Jun 5, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
That's right, I've got Ken Macha's ear
At the end of last month, I posted a look over at Brew Crew Ball at how many outs the Brewers were making on the bases.During tonight's pre-game show, Davey Nelson and Telly were noting that while all things seem to be going right for the Brewers,.. more
May 7, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Drumline Live
A spin off of the 2002 flick Drumline starring Nick Cannon, this polyrhythmic performance, featuring 35 instrumentalists and five dancers, plays like a drawn-out college football halftime show. Drumlines are a southern black collegiate trad... more
Mar 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Die, Mommie, Die!
Charles Busch's cult comic-drama Die, Mommie, Die! is a tribute to the aging film divas of the 1960s, with humor that comes from its sheer campy style. The play will be the final Spiral Theatre production in Milwaukee before the company mov... more
Mar 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Lute Revival
Few of us have ever encountered a lute quartet. The chance to remedy that void came last Saturday evening at Early Music Now in a concert held at Cathedral Church of All Saints on Juneau Avenue. The Venere Lute Quartet presented a varied pr... more
Feb 23, 2009 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Green Wine
,The Naked Vine more
Feb 16, 2009 12:00 AM Mike Rosenberg Eat/Drink
Fifties Nostalgia
When it comes to putting the TV show "Happy Days" on the stage in Broadway Acros Happy Days-A New Musical ,Theater more
Jan 13, 2009 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Sporting News interview with Ken Macha
Read it here.My favorite quote: "Talking to (Brewers catcher) Jason Kendall, he said these guys just don't know how good they are, how good they can be. To me, that's just a maturing process."Thanks to Brew Crew Ball for the link more
Nov 24, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Brewers this and that
With all the other hullaballoo, I wasn't sure where to include these, so here's a few more quick hits on the Brewers.*We declined our 2009 option on Craig Counsell. While I'll agree that Craig is clutch and he was a solid left-handed option off th.. more
Nov 3, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports