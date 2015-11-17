RSS

Mackenzie Possage

Marquette Theatre’s production of Harper Lee’s classic, To Kill a Mockingbird, is timely, and this team of student actors tells it carefully and consciously. more

Nov 17, 2015 10:39 PM Theater

Photo by Danny Alphonso

David Ives’ The Liar, Jamie Cheatham is directing, translated and adapted from Pierre Corneille’s 1643 French comedy of the same name, is filled with humorous moments and quick-witted banter bound to get a laugh out of everyone. more

Feb 17, 2015 11:25 AM Theater

Based on Jeff Brumbaugh’s book, Alan J. Prewitt and Craig Bohmler’s children’s musical, The Quiltmaker’s Gift, is a remarkably concise and compelling story. As directed by Bo Johnson, the Marquette University staging is enjoyable and briskl... more

Jan 17, 2014 2:59 AM Theater

