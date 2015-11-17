Mackenzie Possage
Marquette Theatre’s Hopeful ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’
Marquette Theatre’s production of Harper Lee’s classic, To Kill a Mockingbird, is timely, and this team of student actors tells it carefully and consciously. more
Nov 17, 2015 10:39 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Theater
‘The Liar’ at Marquette
David Ives’ The Liar, Jamie Cheatham is directing, translated and adapted from Pierre Corneille’s 1643 French comedy of the same name, is filled with humorous moments and quick-witted banter bound to get a laugh out of everyone. more
Feb 17, 2015 11:25 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
An Unusually Compelling Children’s Musical
Based on Jeff Brumbaugh’s book, Alan J. Prewitt and Craig Bohmler’s children’s musical, The Quiltmaker’s Gift, is a remarkably concise and compelling story. As directed by Bo Johnson, the Marquette University staging is enjoyable and briskl... more
Jan 17, 2014 2:59 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater