RSS

Macklemore

pharaoh_mac_dmt.jpg.jpe

On last winter's Loyalty & Betrayal LP, the Milwaukee rapper/producer duo Pharaoh Mac & DMT went full pop, channeling the crossover spirit of hook-gravitating rappers like Lupe Fiasco and Big Sean. On the group's latest single they channel a rappe.. more

Oct 8, 2014 2:00 PM On Music

macklemore-and-we-danced-520x520.jpg.jpe

Macklemore, the formerly underground rapper who shot to the top of the charts and frat-house playlists alike with his inescapable novelty hit "Thrift Shop," will play a free show at the Turner Hall Ballroom Sunday, May 12 with his producing partne.. more

Apr 29, 2013 6:00 PM On Music

blogimage10778.jpe

Walker’s Point Center for the Arts (WPCA) showcases the work of three Milwaukee artists for “In the Balance,” the debut show in the freshly renovated gallery of its new home at 839 S. Fifth St.With its towering ceilings, high windows, more

May 3, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage9216.jpe

Rarely does a major art exhibition invite viewers to “please touch” the items on display. But accessibility plays a significant role in the recently opened exhibit titled “Green Furniture Design” at the Milwaukee Art Museum. This t more

Dec 15, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES