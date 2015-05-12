Mad Hot Ballroom
This Week in Milwaukee: May 14-20
Tame Impala and Jenny Lewis swing back through town, while Kids in the Hall and the “Daily Show” writers bring the comedy. more
May 12, 2015 9:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Boris and Doris On the Town
On the Boulevard: A delightful evening of words and wine —“Verse and Vino”—raised funds for the irrepressible Boulevard Theatre, celebrating its “first” 26 years. The expansively beautiful Zimmerman Architectural Studio more
Jun 25, 2012 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Nearly 2,000 fourth- through sixth-graders from 39 local schools will compete in the fifth annual, citywide Danceworks Mad Hot Ballroom and Tap Competition at the Bradley Center. Following the opening ceremony at 9 a.m., the young dancers w... more
May 14, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee