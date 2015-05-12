RSS

Photo by Matt Sav

Tame Impala and Jenny Lewis swing back through town, while Kids in the Hall and the “Daily Show” writers bring the comedy. more

May 12, 2015 9:07 PM This Week in Milwaukee

On the Boulevard: A delightful evening of words and wine —“Verse and Vino”—raised funds for the irrepressible Boulevard Theatre, celebrating its “first” 26 years. The expansively beautiful Zimmerman Architectural Studio more

Jun 25, 2012 12:00 AM Around MKE

Nearly 2,000 fourth- through sixth-graders from 39 local schools will compete in the fifth annual, citywide Danceworks Mad Hot Ballroom and Tap Competition at the Bradley Center. Following the opening ceremony at 9 a.m., the young dancers w... more

May 14, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

