RSS

Mad Kids

blogimage19744.jpe

Possessing as he does the kind of apparently effortless flow that belies the craft involved, Milwaukee rapper SPEAK Easy has, in many ways, chosen the perfect pseudonym. But if his adopted appellation gives the impression that he's not taki... more

Sep 4, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage3037.jpe

If like me you missed WMSE's overview of Milwaukee hip-hop last week, WMSE's Web site makes it easy to catch-up. You can download—or podcast, if you prefer that term—the special edition of the station's Tuesday night "Mad Kids" program here. With .. more

Mar 24, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage3037.jpe

In a brilliant marketing move, Pabst Blue Ribbon opted against advertising directly to it Blender ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jul 26, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

Nothing could replace the Late Night Hype Show, one of the longest running rap radio programs in the country. With unmistakable character, that 10-year WMSE staple was a tireless advocate of underground, classic and Midwest hip-hop. But the Kid C.. more

Jul 10, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage1268.jpe

Through April, the David Barnett Gallery continues its American Pop Art exhibit. More tha The Alps ,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 19, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES