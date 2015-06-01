RSS
Mad Max: Fury Road
Point Fish Fry & A Flick Announces its 2015 Schedule
Jun 1, 2015 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
'Mad Max: Fury Road'
Thirty years after the franchise began, George Miller brings us the post-apocalyptic Mad Max: Fury Road starring Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron. more
May 15, 2015 1:15 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Cyberchump * Janzyk
The Milwaukee/Kansas City aural sculptors (as Cyberchump calls itself) decided to remix the electro-acoustic amalgamations of their first two CDs. Enter Milwaukee laptop music-maker Janzyk. The collaboration birthed a collection of eccentri... more
Jul 26, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
