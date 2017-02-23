RSS

Grammy award winning rapper Coolio will perform at MadPlanet for a special edition of their famous Friday Night Retro Dance Party.There will also be an opportunity for a meet and greet after the show. Coolio enjoyed a solid run in the mid.. more

Feb 23, 2017 8:02 PM Sponsored Content

Dec 12, 2016 2:00 PM Theater

Nov 8, 2016 4:00 PM On Music

Photo by PamelaLittky

A busy week brings Bryan Cranston, Brand New, Widespread Panic and Tegan and Sara through town. more

Oct 18, 2016 3:47 PM This Week in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee jam band Stereo Frontier looked to The Beatles as they spent two years recording their latest record. more

Oct 11, 2016 3:34 PM Local Music

It’s curious that celebrated San Francisco noise-rockers Deerhoof don’t seem to get the same kind of bookings as their turn-of-the-millennium contemporaries. Whatever the reasons for it, though, it’s actually a boon to their loyal undergrou... more

Aug 9, 2016 9:47 AM Concert Reviews

Gloss Records has curated an eclectic double bill designed to take Milwaukee music fans outside of their comfort zones. more

May 24, 2016 2:28 PM Local Music

John Fogerty and Shannon and the Clams roll through town, while the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra takes on a cinematic classic. more

May 17, 2016 4:25 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Milwaukee will usher in 2016 with these parties, concerts, galas and blowouts. more

Dec 22, 2015 7:55 PM Music Feature

Dear Ruthie offers tips on how to throw a great holiday party and plugs exciting events including Depeche Mode vs. Duran Duran at Mad Planet, Dec. 26, and Free Week at the Milwaukee County Zoo, Dec. 26- 31. more

Dec 22, 2015 7:46 PM Hear Me Out

Video Villains VJs Adam Kuhnen and Michael Britton have brought an eye-popping aesthetic to Milwaukee’s music scene. more

Apr 21, 2015 8:12 PM Music Feature

Local H / via Facebook

This week Jim Gaffigan and Local H return to town, and the Bucks give away a poorly timed bobblehead. more

Dec 23, 2014 11:17 PM This Week in Milwaukee

We’re nine days away from Christmas and Greater Milwaukeecontinues to dazzle with a variety of events, get-togethers and holiday cheer.Here’s what’s happening this weekend!Friday, Dec. 19pabstmansion.comTwilight Tour at the Pabst MansionSp.. more

Dec 17, 2014 9:00 PM Around MKE

The HolidayFolk Fair International’s 2014 theme is “Celebrate the Culture of theArtisan”—a very apt description, considering that 53 ethnics groups from aroundthe world will feature their food, art, music and dance heritages withsoutheaster.. more

Nov 18, 2014 8:45 PM Around MKE

Touring can be full of adventure, but for some bands after long stints on the road, touring can begin to feel more like a business obligation. It certainly began to seem that way for Milwaukee’s Herman Astro after several years of touring ... more

Sep 2, 2014 7:32 PM Local Music

Grouplove, Rusty Ps, Mexican Fiesta and more! more

Aug 19, 2014 10:13 PM This Week in Milwaukee

The Rusty Ps have been staples of Milwaukee's hip-hop scene for nearly 20 years now, and while they don't release music at the clip they used to, when they do they usually make it count (check their 2013 single "Frequency," which is still a jam). .. more

Aug 13, 2014 5:38 PM On Music

 Should teenagersconvicted of murder be handed mandatory life sentences without parole? Thirty-eight states said yes, until the U.S.Supreme Court ruled (5-4) against the constitutionality of the mandatory end of such sentenc.. more

Aug 11, 2014 1:08 PM I Hate Hollywood

To the trained eye there are plenty of indications that a show is going to disappoint, no matter how much you’d like to see the headliners, and yet a little self-delusion goes a long way. Take th,Concert Reviews more

Aug 4, 2014 3:34 PM Concert Reviews

Tuesday will mark the inaugural Milwaukee stop for Los Angeles headquartered hip-hop collective Hellfyre Club. For one member of the budding rap collective, though, the Mad Planet showcase will serve as something of a homecoming show more

Feb 18, 2014 8:27 PM Local Music

