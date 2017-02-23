Mad Planet
Coolio is Coming to Mad Planet for a Special Friday Retro Dance Party
Grammy award winning rapper Coolio will perform at MadPlanet for a special edition of their famous Friday Night Retro Dance Party.There will also be an opportunity for a meet and greet after the show. Coolio enjoyed a solid run in the mid.. more
A Cute and Cozy Christmas Eve
The Get Down Celebrates the Women of Funk
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 20-26
A busy week brings Bryan Cranston, Brand New, Widespread Panic and Tegan and Sara through town. more
Stereo Frontier Fine Tune Their Jams on ‘From Here On Out’
The Milwaukee jam band Stereo Frontier looked to The Beatles as they spent two years recording their latest record. more
Deerhoof w/ Blank Spell, The Blisters @ Mad Planet
It’s curious that celebrated San Francisco noise-rockers Deerhoof don’t seem to get the same kind of bookings as their turn-of-the-millennium contemporaries. Whatever the reasons for it, though, it’s actually a boon to their loyal undergrou... more
Gloss Records Spotlights Its Diverse Roster with Gloss Weekend
Gloss Records has curated an eclectic double bill designed to take Milwaukee music fans outside of their comfort zones. more
This Week in Milwaukee: May 19-25
John Fogerty and Shannon and the Clams roll through town, while the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra takes on a cinematic classic. more
Milwaukee’s 2016 New Year’s Eve Guide
Milwaukee will usher in 2016 with these parties, concerts, galas and blowouts. more
Happy Holidaze!
Dear Ruthie offers tips on how to throw a great holiday party and plugs exciting events including Depeche Mode vs. Duran Duran at Mad Planet, Dec. 26, and Free Week at the Milwaukee County Zoo, Dec. 26- 31. more
Video Villains Celebrate Three Years of Visual Accompaniments
Video Villains VJs Adam Kuhnen and Michael Britton have brought an eye-popping aesthetic to Milwaukee’s music scene. more
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 26-31
This week Jim Gaffigan and Local H return to town, and the Bucks give away a poorly timed bobblehead. more
This Weekend’s Holiday Festivities
We’re nine days away from Christmas and Greater Milwaukeecontinues to dazzle with a variety of events, get-togethers and holiday cheer.Here’s what’s happening this weekend!Friday, Dec. 19pabstmansion.comTwilight Tour at the Pabst MansionSp.. more
Holiday Folk Fair Features an Array of Cultures
The HolidayFolk Fair International’s 2014 theme is “Celebrate the Culture of theArtisan”—a very apt description, considering that 53 ethnics groups from aroundthe world will feature their food, art, music and dance heritages withsoutheaster.. more
Herman Astro Honor Tradition with ‘Mean Gene’
Touring can be full of adventure, but for some bands after long stints on the road, touring can begin to feel more like a business obligation. It certainly began to seem that way for Milwaukee’s Herman Astro after several years of touring ... more
This Week in Milwaukee: August 21-27
Grouplove, Rusty Ps, Mexican Fiesta and more! more
Rusty Ps Ready their Seventh Album, "Pull The Trigger"
The Rusty Ps have been staples of Milwaukee's hip-hop scene for nearly 20 years now, and while they don't release music at the clip they used to, when they do they usually make it count (check their 2013 single "Frequency," which is still a jam). .. more
Prison for Life?
Should teenagersconvicted of murder be handed mandatory life sentences without parole? Thirty-eight states said yes, until the U.S.Supreme Court ruled (5-4) against the constitutionality of the mandatory end of such sentenc.. more
Webster X w/ WC Tank, Sayth, Birong and Conundrum @ Mad Planet
To the trained eye there are plenty of indications that a show is going to disappoint, no matter how much you’d like to see the headliners, and yet a little self-delusion goes a long way. Take th,Concert Reviews more
Rapper Milo Finds Kindred Spirits in the Hellfyre Club
Tuesday will mark the inaugural Milwaukee stop for Los Angeles headquartered hip-hop collective Hellfyre Club. For one member of the budding rap collective, though, the Mad Planet showcase will serve as something of a homecoming show more
