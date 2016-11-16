RSS

History buffs and animal lovers will be excitedabout the opportunity to own a piece of the historic Riverside Theater, whilehelping save Milwaukee pets. A limited number of the original 1927 RiversideTheater chairs have gone up for auction.. more

Nov 16, 2016 3:40 PM Around MKE

Founded by Lynn Allen in April 2013, the nonprofit Canine Cupids is a licensed, Milwaukee-based dog rescue that concentrates on getting dogs out of local animal control and into foster homes and adopted. more

Nov 17, 2015 10:18 PM Expresso

An astounding 76% of animal abusers also abuse a family member, according to the Association of Prosecuting Attorneys more

May 7, 2014 12:59 AM News Features

With 4,000+ likes, the Facebook page for Save Milwaukee’s Court Case Dogs is bringing awareness to dozens of dogs in confinement within MADACC’s walls. As the page administrator and founder of Justice Alliance for Court Case Dogs, David Man... more

May 7, 2014 12:56 AM Off the Cuff 2 Comments

Decreasing the number of feral cats in the city increases the quality of life. Ferals can be a terrible nuisance, especially when in heat. At night, their yowling, yelling and more

Jan 29, 2014 1:33 AM A&E Feature 1 Comments

As executive director of the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission, Karen Sparapani has her work cut out for her. MADACC takes in roughly 13,000 animals a year (more than any other control facility in Wisconsin more

Jun 17, 2013 5:57 PM Off the Cuff

Wednesday Dilemmas: Live @ the Lakefront… River Rhythms… Wonderful Wednesdays in Lake Park... B&D flipped the proverbial coin and headed to the new Hart Park Rotary Performance Pavilion in Wauwatosa. Featured at the Tosa Tonight... more

Jul 25, 2012 12:00 AM Around MKE

The police are watching. Elegant as Jackie O., Elise (Angelina Jolie) steps out of her Paris apartment as The Tourist opens and onto the street as if it were a Vogue runway. The French cops avidly follow her movements through their cameras ... more

Dec 19, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

