Madacc
Original Riverside Theater Chairs to be Auctioned for MADACC
History buffs and animal lovers will be excitedabout the opportunity to own a piece of the historic Riverside Theater, whilehelping save Milwaukee pets. A limited number of the original 1927 RiversideTheater chairs have gone up for auction.. more
Nov 16, 2016 3:40 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Canine Cupids Volunteers
Founded by Lynn Allen in April 2013, the nonprofit Canine Cupids is a licensed, Milwaukee-based dog rescue that concentrates on getting dogs out of local animal control and into foster homes and adopted. more
Nov 17, 2015 10:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Milwaukee’s Spot Abuse Project Targets Domestic and Animal Violence
An astounding 76% of animal abusers also abuse a family member, according to the Association of Prosecuting Attorneys more
May 7, 2014 12:59 AM Amanda Sullivan News Features
Pleading for Court Case Dogs
With 4,000+ likes, the Facebook page for Save Milwaukee’s Court Case Dogs is bringing awareness to dozens of dogs in confinement within MADACC’s walls. As the page administrator and founder of Justice Alliance for Court Case Dogs, David Man... more
May 7, 2014 12:56 AM Nastassia Putz Off the Cuff 2 Comments
Milwaukee’s Feral Cats
Decreasing the number of feral cats in the city increases the quality of life. Ferals can be a terrible nuisance, especially when in heat. At night, their yowling, yelling and more
Jan 29, 2014 1:33 AM Danielle Stevens A&E Feature 1 Comments
Executive Director Takes the Bull by the Horns
As executive director of the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission, Karen Sparapani has her work cut out for her. MADACC takes in roughly 13,000 animals a year (more than any other control facility in Wisconsin more
Jun 17, 2013 5:57 PM Nastassia Putz Off the Cuff
Boris and Doris On the Town
Wednesday Dilemmas: Live @ the Lakefront… River Rhythms… Wonderful Wednesdays in Lake Park... B&D flipped the proverbial coin and headed to the new Hart Park Rotary Performance Pavilion in Wauwatosa. Featured at the Tosa Tonight... more
Jul 25, 2012 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
The Tourist
The police are watching. Elegant as Jackie O., Elise (Angelina Jolie) steps out of her Paris apartment as The Tourist opens and onto the street as if it were a Vogue runway. The French cops avidly follow her movements through their cameras ... more
Dec 19, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews