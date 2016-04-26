Maddison Underberg
Sunset Playhouse’s endearing performance of ‘Putnam County Spelling Bee’
Sunset Playhouse stages The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee with a humble emotional immensity. A respectably varied cast warmly delivers the musical story of a few diverse kids competing fo,Theater more
Apr 26, 2016 3:47 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Adults as Musical Kids in Elm Grove
It can be kind of uncomfortable watching grown actors pretend to play kids. Even college students playing high school students onstage can feel weird and awkward at best. At worst, it’s strange and vaguely disturbing. Next week, the Sunset P.. more
Apr 12, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Dr. Dog w/ Here We Go Magic
Philadelphia psych-rockers Dr. Dog aren’t the first band of their generation to crib from The Beatles, but over the course of five albums in the last decade, they’ve put their own, eccentric stamp on the style. Their latest album is more
Oct 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee