Maddux
Maddux headed to Rangers
Saw it on the ticker this morning and now there's stories to corroborate - Mike Maddux will be the new pitching coach for the Texas Rangers.I personally think this raises a few questions about the Brewers clubhouse. Maddux was asked a week or so a.. more
Nov 3, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Sveum, Casto and Sedar to return as coaches - Maddux's status up
This article on the Brewers' official site says that Bill Castro, Dale Sveum and Ed Sedar will remain as coaches in the Brewers organization. Good for Sveum, who all but thought he was out the door.Noticeably absent from that list is Mike Maddux.T.. more
Oct 31, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
More Maddux chatter
It's becoming hard to keep up with all the rumor and speculation on this team - the off-season's been busier than the season was!As I said a few days ago, the Texas Rangers are extremely interested in Mike Maddux and thus far the Brewers haven't g.. more
Oct 30, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Brewers vs. Marlins
The Milwaukee Brewers kick off a three-game series against the Florida Marlins tonight at You Should Be So Lucky ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 25, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee