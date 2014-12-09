Maddy Kennedy
Holiday Favorite Returns to Milwaukee Ballet
Milwaukee Ballet brings back its holiday classic, The Nutcracker. Artistic Director Michael Pink’s version revitalizes Tchaikovsky’s classic score to tell the timeless tale of Clara, a young girl whose Christmas is transformed when she rece... more
Dec 9, 2014 7:26 PM Maddy Kennedy A&E Feature
Helping Struggling Students
This fall City Year Milwaukee marks five years of education and inspiration in the community. The program is part of a national effort to place tutors in inner-city schools and assist struggling students. Executive Director Jason Holton has... more
Nov 25, 2014 11:05 PM Maddy Kennedy Off the Cuff
‘Guys and Dolls’ at Sunset Playhouse
With a cast as creative and quirky as the Big Apple itself, director Diana Alioto succeeds in bringing the streets of New York to the stages of Elm Grove in Sunset Playhouse’s production of a Broadway musical classic, Guys and Dolls more
Oct 29, 2014 11:54 PM Maddy Kennedy Theater 2 Comments
Sherlock Holmes
Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s beloved Sherlock Holmes has recently experienced a not-so-mysterious resurgence in pop culture through a variety of books, movies and TV shows. Each new manifestation details the shrewd cleverness and cunning exhibi... more
Oct 7, 2014 10:06 PM Maddy Kennedy A&E Feature 1 Comments
Off The Wall: ‘Cabaret’
Off The Wall Theatre opens its season with a dark, sensual reimagining of Kander and Ebb’s Broadway classic, Cabaret. In the theater’s limited space, director Dale Gutzman stages a haunting spectacle of glitz, glamour and gall with a clever... more
Sep 23, 2014 12:35 AM Maddy Kennedy Theater
MKE Follies
Popular variety show MKE Follies returns for its eighth installment at The Box, a brand-new performance space Downtown. The show will feature performances by violinist Liisa Church, who will sing, dance and play original fiddle tunes. Tara ... more
Sep 11, 2014 9:12 PM Maddy Kennedy Classical Music