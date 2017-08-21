RSS

What Made Milwaukee Famous

On the afternoon of Wednesday, April 26, 1922, the handful of radio owners in Milwaukee could have set their dials to 360 and heard the very first commercial radio broadcast in city history. “This is WAAK," the maiden broadcast declared in.. more

Aug 21, 2017 6:33 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

As work progresses on the new Milwaukee streetcar, it isworth remembering that Milwaukee’s very first streetcar began shuttling peoplearound the city some 157 years ago. The very first lines were drawn by horsesand, given the various remin.. more

Aug 14, 2017 3:10 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

There has been a lot of pollution dumped into Lake Michiganover the years, but one surprising such incident occurred in 1975, when one ofthe worst oil spills to ever occur on the Great Lakes fouled a huge stretch ofwater just off the sho.. more

Jul 24, 2017 3:15 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

For over a decade, Summerfest had a snowy counterpart festival know as “Winterfest," a longer, but lower-profile event that was meant to attract visitors to Milwaukee during the tough-draw wintertime months. While Winterfest was never ab.. more

Jul 10, 2017 4:17 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

In honor of the Fourth of July, What Made Milwaukee FamousPresents a story from Matthew J. Prigge’s Milwaukee Mayhem about an 1880tragedy that stained that year’s Independence Day celebration.Mary Van Avery had been employed at the Hanl.. more

Jul 3, 2017 3:10 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

The Harbor Seagull goes unnoticed by most Milwaukeeans today,docked near the Lafarge Cement Company’s silo and Kaszubes Park on JonesIsland. You can’t see it from any but the loneliest streets in the area and,even by boat, it’s not nearl.. more

Jun 27, 2017 4:02 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

Festival season is once again in full swing here inMilwaukee and the heart of the action will be, as it is each year, thelakefront’s Henry Maier Festival Park. But before those 60-some acres ofshoreline property became a permanent party .. more

Jun 15, 2017 2:40 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

“The dead house is about the last place people want to visit," the Milwaukee Journal wrote in 1891. “Living or dead." The line was from a hybrid investigatory/exploitation piece the paper ran on the sorrowful scenes at the little ci.. more

Jun 5, 2017 3:38 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

Just as the money to be made in bootlegging (transportingillegal liquor across land) during Prohibition led to bigger automobile enginesand cars capable of out-gunning the cops, the lure of rum-running (transportingillegal booze across w.. more

May 30, 2017 3:40 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous 1 Comments

It was a freezing late October night in 1923 in Milwaukee,with a steady breeze blowing the frigid air above Lake Michigan across theharbor and towards the mainland. Hidden in the darkness, just inside thebreakwater wall, was a pair of U... more

May 22, 2017 2:55 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

They arrived in Milwaukee by all means of transportation.Some hid out in “accommodation cars" (the caboose of a train) or rode “possumbelly" (laying flat atop a passenger car). Others “dogged it" (riding theGreyhound Bus) and some l.. more

May 15, 2017 2:52 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

The Milwaukee Public Museum needs a new home. Museumofficials claim that their 52-year old building at the corner of Wells andSixth needs renovations that are likely to cost as much as the construction ofa new facility. In the chatter that.. more

May 8, 2017 4:15 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

There are a number of games that are enjoyed at a muchhigher level in Milwaukee than other parts of the country. Bags, ladder ball,sheepshead and bar dice are some of the usual suspects. But there are also anumber of board games that are.. more

Apr 24, 2017 4:39 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

There was apopular fascination in the U.S. in the 1920s with aviation and competitiveflying was, for a time, a sport that rivaled baseball, boxing and horseracingfor prominence in the collective American consciousness. While most of this w.. more

Apr 17, 2017 8:46 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

Last year, the Milwaukee Public Library (MPL) digitized itscollection of local concert and show posters, bringing one of itsmost unique collections to the public and encouraging users to engage in theprocess of memorializing an important c.. more

Apr 12, 2017 7:42 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

A few weeks ago, it was announced that downtown’s MilwaukeeTheatre would now be known as the Miller High Life Theatre. The new name is theresult of a five-year naming rights deal between MillerCoors and the WisconsinCenter District, owne.. more

Apr 3, 2017 4:13 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous 2 Comments

It neverseemed out of the ordinary. A missed call note was left on the desk of someunassuming Milwaukeean, found when they returned from lunch or a trip to thebathroom or a meeting. It noted that someone had called for them and requestedthat .. more

Mar 30, 2017 3:35 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

I have written before about Milwaukee’s proposed “Tourist Tower," both briefly on this blog and in Milwaukee Magazine, but I never felt like I was able to tell the whole story of the tower. With so much construction presently taking place .. more

Mar 20, 2017 2:39 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous 1 Comments

Last week, Marquette University’s women’s basketball teamknocked off DePaul University to claim their first-ever Big East title andclinch their first birth in the NCAA tournament since 2011. On Monday, with thewomen’s brackets announced, i.. more

Mar 14, 2017 2:52 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

On September 24, 1957, a man walked into the First Wisconsin National Bank on Water Street and handed the teller a note. It read, “Don’t get excited. Make up $2,000 in $20 bills and don’t sound the alarm." Terrified, the teller collected.. more

Mar 6, 2017 7:06 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

