Made In Milwaukee
Steampunk Auditions
Of all the genres served by local theatre, the classic Western is one that I can’t say that I’ve ever had much exposure to. In over a decade of reviewing shows in and around Milwaukee, I can’t say that I ever remember specifically seeing a t.. more
Jun 12, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Recapping CultureJam MKE 4: Truth Be Told
The Fourth edition of Culturejam MKE, entitled Truth Be Told, took over Live Artist Studio in Walker's Point over the Thanksgiving weekend with work by more than 40 artists. Artists, prompted with the theme of "truth", tackled a variety of todays .. more
Dec 15, 2015 8:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Scenes From The 1st Weekend of the 7th Annual Milwaukee Film Festival
For at least tworeasons, the Press Pass is a heavy psychological weight. First, because thissanctified lanyard gives me carte blanche to attend any and even all the filmsof the Milwaukee Film Festival if I’m so inclined (and were itspat.. more
Sep 29, 2015 2:55 AM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Milwaukee’s ILB Beer Club Makes the Case for Home Brew
As beer culture continues to flourish, so too have Milwaukee beer clubs. Thereare at least several public beer clubs, including popular meetups at Stubby’s andComet Café, and they all operate more or less the same way: Beer enthusiastsand newco.. more
Feb 18, 2014 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Made in Milwaukee
Since it was conceived a decade ago to showcase talent from Milwaukee's many arts scenes at scattered events around the city, Made in Milwaukee has ballooned into... more
Sep 3, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Made in Milwaukee
Made in Milwaukee returns to the Turner Hall Ballroom this weekend for a multimedia event to raise money for (fittingly enough) the preservation of the Turner Hall Ballroom. The bill features music from guitarist Evan Christian more
Nov 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
El Ten Eleven w/ Dosh and Baths
Los Angeles’ El Ten Eleven conjures thoroughly detailed instrumental post-rock in the spirit of bands like Tortoise and The Mercury Program, only they do so with a lot fewer members: two, to be exact. Beefing up their sound with delay and more
Sep 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Made in Milwaukee featuring the MIM Fashion Show & musical guests
Made in Milwaukee celebrates its 10th event showcasing the city’s treasures with its biggest gathering yet, a free daylong festival in Cathedral Square Park that begins with the East Town Farmers’ Market in the morning and ends with an 8:30 more
Sep 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
It Is Happening Here
Let’s pause and give thanks to Glenn Beck.No, seriously—because that's what he's due.We owe this talk-show-host-turned-political-leader gratitude for using his televised keynote address to the Conservative Political Action Conference to so more
Feb 26, 2010 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features 7 Comments