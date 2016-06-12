RSS

Made In Milwaukee

Of all the genres served by local theatre, the classic Western is one that I can’t say that I’ve ever had much exposure to. In over a decade of reviewing shows in and around Milwaukee, I can’t say that I ever remember specifically seeing a t.. more

Jun 12, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

The Fourth edition of Culturejam MKE, entitled Truth Be Told, took over Live Artist Studio in Walker's Point over the Thanksgiving weekend with work by more than 40 artists. Artists, prompted with the theme of "truth", tackled a variety of todays .. more

Dec 15, 2015 8:29 PM Visual Arts

For at least tworeasons, the Press Pass is a heavy psychological weight. First, because thissanctified lanyard gives me carte blanche to attend any and even all the filmsof the Milwaukee Film Festival if I’m so inclined (and were itspat.. more

Sep 29, 2015 2:55 AM Around MKE

As beer culture continues to flourish, so too have Milwaukee beer clubs. Thereare at least several public beer clubs, including popular meetups at Stubby’s andComet Café, and they all operate more or less the same way: Beer enthusiastsand newco.. more

Feb 18, 2014 4:00 PM Around MKE

Since it was conceived a decade ago to showcase talent from Milwaukee's many arts scenes at scattered events around the city, Made in Milwaukee has ballooned into... more

Sep 3, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Made in Milwaukee returns to the Turner Hall Ballroom this weekend for a multimedia event to raise money for (fittingly enough) the preservation of the Turner Hall Ballroom. The bill features music from guitarist Evan Christian more

Nov 6, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Los Angeles’ El Ten Eleven conjures thoroughly detailed instrumental post-rock in the spirit of bands like Tortoise and The Mercury Program, only they do so with a lot fewer members: two, to be exact. Beefing up their sound with delay and more

Sep 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Made in Milwaukee celebrates its 10th event showcasing the city’s treasures with its biggest gathering yet, a free daylong festival in Cathedral Square Park that begins with the East Town Farmers’ Market in the morning and ends with an 8:30 more

Sep 4, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Let’s pause and give thanks to Glenn Beck.No, seriously—because that's what he's due.We owe this talk-show-host-turned-political-leader gratitude for using his televised keynote address to the Conservative Political Action Conference to so more

Feb 26, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 7 Comments

