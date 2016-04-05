Made Of Oak
This Week in Milwaukee: April 7-13
April brings a “Parks and Rec” alum, a goth icon, a local favorite son and Jay Leno to Milwaukee more
Apr 5, 2016 1:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Made of Oak's Debut EP is Now Streaming
Nick Sanborn has been making vibrant, structurally surprising electronic music as Made of Oak since well before teaming with singer Amelia Meath in Sylvan Esso, but it's only now that he's gotten around to releasing a proper EP with the project. P.. more
Nov 2, 2015 9:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Cedar AV Are Finally Releasing an Album
Anybody who followed Milwaukee's experimental electronic music scene around the '00s and early '10s probably has fuzzy but fond memories of Cedar AV, a trio made up of three of the city's most expressive electronic musicians: Nate Zabriskie, Erik .. more
Oct 16, 2015 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream Nick Sanborn's Debut Single as Made of Oak, "Pinebender"
Milwaukee expat Nick Sanborn has been busy for the last couple of years as the producing half of festival-headlining favorites Sylvan Esso, but he's also continued producing on the side, recording under under his longtime solo moniker Made of Oak... more
Sep 17, 2015 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Hidden River Art Festival’s Three-Day Outdoor Event
Every fall residents of the Milwaukee area can look forward to the Hidden River Art Festival at Brookfield’s Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts (SLWC). This fifth-annual art event takes place Sept. 17-19 and represents the organization... more
Sep 15, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Out-of-State Republican Voucher Money Supports Democrats Plale, Sanchez and Findley
What do school vouchers and mining equipment manufacturer Bucyrus International have in common?Not much, unless you’re receiving campaign fliers from the pro-school-voucher group American Federation for Children (AFC) promoting state Sen. J... more
Sep 8, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Inside America’s Concentration Camps: Two Centuries of Internment and Torture (Lawrence Hill), by James L. Dickerson
The title is provocative and the tone polemical. James L. Dickerson is an investigative reporter, not a historian, and sometimes leaps to simplistic conclusions. He maintains that immigrants who came to America for economic reasons “tended ... more
Aug 31, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Sunday Night Jazz
Burnheart's, the hip, cozy new Bay View bar (and winner of the Shepherd Express' 2007 Bes Shepherd Express ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 6, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 7 Comments