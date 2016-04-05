RSS

Made Of Oak

twim_hotbutteredrum.jpg.jpe

April brings a “Parks and Rec” alum, a goth icon, a local favorite son and Jay Leno to Milwaukee more

Apr 5, 2016 1:32 PM This Week in Milwaukee

made of oak.jpg.jpe

Nick Sanborn has been making vibrant, structurally surprising electronic music as Made of Oak since well before teaming with singer Amelia Meath in Sylvan Esso, but it's only now that he's gotten around to releasing a proper EP with the project. P.. more

Nov 2, 2015 9:30 PM On Music

cedar av.jpg.jpe

Anybody who followed Milwaukee's experimental electronic music scene around the '00s and early '10s probably has fuzzy but fond memories of Cedar AV, a trio made up of three of the city's most expressive electronic musicians: Nate Zabriskie, Erik .. more

Oct 16, 2015 2:00 PM On Music

made of oak.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee expat Nick Sanborn has been busy for the last couple of years as the producing half of festival-headlining favorites Sylvan Esso, but he's also continued producing on the side, recording under under his longtime solo moniker Made of Oak... more

Sep 17, 2015 5:00 PM On Music

Every fall residents of the Milwaukee area can look forward to the Hidden River Art Festival at Brookfield’s Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts (SLWC). This fifth-annual art event takes place Sept. 17-19 and represents the organization... more

Sep 15, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

What do school vouchers and mining equipment manufacturer Bucyrus International have in common?Not much, unless you’re receiving campaign fliers from the pro-school-voucher group American Federation for Children (AFC) promoting state Sen. J... more

Sep 8, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 4 Comments

blogimage12054.jpe

The title is provocative and the tone polemical. James L. Dickerson is an investigative reporter, not a historian, and sometimes leaps to simplistic conclusions. He maintains that immigrants who came to America for economic reasons “tended ... more

Aug 31, 2010 12:00 AM Books

blogimage404.jpe

Burnheart's, the hip, cozy new Bay View bar (and winner of the Shepherd Express' 2007 Bes Shepherd Express ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 6, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 7 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES