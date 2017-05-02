RSS

The work of 18 photographers argues this thesis quite effectively in “Reconfigured Realty," a modest exhibit of 18 images on display at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art’s intimate Henry Street Gallery. The color and black-and-white... more

May 2, 2017 1:22 PM Visual Arts

New York-based artist Kambui Olujimi, in “Zulu Time" (May 5 through Aug.13 at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art) investigates the temporal hierarchies that benefit some while disadvantaging others. more

May 2, 2017 1:19 PM Visual Arts

Two new exhibitions at the Tory Folliard Gallery (233 N. Milwaukee St.) each introduce the everyday into their art. Cathy Martin comes to her craft from an earthy angle more

Sep 11, 2014 11:46 AM Visual Arts

Heart-plucking Americana pictorial art, brash abstract expressionism, impishly ironic pop art and postmodern spin-offs can all make claims as “real American art.” more

Mar 12, 2014 12:21 AM Visual Arts

The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art’s survey exhibition of Wisconsin artists at every stage of their career, the “2013 Wisconsin Triennial,” features the results of a rigorous process. The exhibit was culled from 500 applications and... more

Nov 20, 2013 1:14 AM Visual Arts

Cecelia Condit is a professor of film and media at UW-Milwaukee who sees her artistic practice akin to being a storyteller. The pieces in her exhibition at the Madison Museum of... more

Jul 16, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMoCA) presents “Open Up: A Survey of Contemporary Art in Wisconsin.”  Sponsored once every three years under the name “The Wisconsin Triennial 2010” the exhibit features numerous familiar names associa.. more

Jul 8, 2010 1:03 AM Visual Arts

