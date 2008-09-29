Madison Music
Organizers Deem Foward Music Festival a Success
I wasn't able to attend, so I'm reporting from second-hand accounts here, but from what I've read online the Forward Music Festival, an ambitious weekend-long, multi-venue music festival in Madison, Wis., was a greatsuccess. The festival, which fe.. more
Sep 29, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Forward Music Festival Unveils Line-Up
Promoters have released the bulk of the line-up for their inaugural, multi-venue Forward Music Festival in Madison, Wis. on Sept. 19 and Sept. 20. Among the headliners are Neko Case, Bob Mould, Dan Deacon, The Detroit Cobras, Dillinger 4, The Sc.. more
Jul 17, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Admirals vs. Aeros
The Houston Aeros return to Milwaukee for a 7 p.m. match against the Milwaukee Admirals t Boys and Girls in America ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 11, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Crescent City Blues
NewOrleansh The World That Made New Orleans: From Spanish Silver to Congo Square ,Books more
Mar 19, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books