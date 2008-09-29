RSS

Madison Music

blogimage1644.jpe

I wasn't able to attend, so I'm reporting from second-hand accounts here, but from what I've read online the Forward Music Festival, an ambitious weekend-long, multi-venue music festival in Madison, Wis., was a greatsuccess. The festival, which fe.. more

Sep 29, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage1295.jpe

Promoters have released the bulk of the line-up for their inaugural, multi-venue Forward Music Festival in Madison, Wis. on Sept. 19 and Sept. 20. Among the headliners are Neko Case, Bob Mould, Dan Deacon, The Detroit Cobras, Dillinger 4, The Sc.. more

Jul 17, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage1644.jpe

The Houston Aeros return to Milwaukee for a 7 p.m. match against the Milwaukee Admirals t Boys and Girls in America ,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 11, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage1295.jpe

NewOrleansh The World That Made New Orleans: From Spanish Silver to Congo Square ,Books more

Mar 19, 2008 12:00 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES