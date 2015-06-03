Madlib
Talib Kweli Will Play his First Turner Hall Ballroom Show in July
17 year after releasing his breakthrough debut withMos Def as Black Star, Talib Kweli remains one most visible and active rappersof the conscious rap movement. As is usually the case, the Brooklyn rapper hassome new music in the pipeline for th.. more
Jun 3, 2015 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Hear Dahm & Mashio Spit Bars and Bars on “Illuminati Shxt
There’s an expression popular in certain hip-hop circles that speaks volumes: “spittershit.” It’s a term that can be applied to any lyrics-first hip-hop, especially ’90sinspired hip-hop, and for many rap purists it describes a perfect ideal. .. more
Nov 24, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Seymour’s Burger Fest Has Sizzle
The hamburger is one of the most iconic foods in America’s culinary repertoire, and the city of Seymour, Wis., just 15 miles west of Green Bay, claims primacy of the revered ground beef sandwich. Every year on the first weekend of August th... more
Jul 27, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview
Mono w/ The Twilight Sad
Modern Japanese music isn’t known for being understated, especially since the exports from that country that tend to attract the most attention in America play over-sugared pop or combustible noise-rock. Japan’s instrumental post-rock more
May 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee