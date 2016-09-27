RSS

albumreview_theparrots.jpg.jpe

On Los Niños Sin Miedo, The Parrots, a punky, garage-reverb rock trio from Madrid, hold their songs together with spit and moxie. In a mere 26 minutes, they argue sloppily, yet well, for primitivism over professionalism. more

Sep 27, 2016 2:08 PM Album Reviews

cambridge woods milwaukee.jpg.jpe

Like many of us, Liam Murphy wasfeeling pretty beat down this winter. Murphy had just relocated to Milwaukeefrom Binghamton, N.Y., with his wife last fall to study anthropology at UWM,and the weather did everything in its power to make them reg.. more

Jun 17, 2014 2:00 PM On Music

blogimage10377.jpe

With more than a little help from fervent supporter Kurt Cobain, ’80s underground rock luminaries Meat Puppets scored a major label deal and eventually a minor alternative hit (“Backwater”) in the early ’90s. These days, though, th more

Apr 4, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

