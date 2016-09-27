If Madrid
The Parrots Los Niños Sin Miedo (PIAS America)
On Los Niños Sin Miedo, The Parrots, a punky, garage-reverb rock trio from Madrid, hold their songs together with spit and moxie. In a mere 26 minutes, they argue sloppily, yet well, for primitivism over professionalism. more
Sep 27, 2016 2:08 PM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews
Hear Bordercholly's Pretty Tribute to Milwaukee's Cambridge Woods Neighborhood
Like many of us, Liam Murphy wasfeeling pretty beat down this winter. Murphy had just relocated to Milwaukeefrom Binghamton, N.Y., with his wife last fall to study anthropology at UWM,and the weather did everything in its power to make them reg.. more
Jun 17, 2014 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Meat Puppets w/ The Etiquette
With more than a little help from fervent supporter Kurt Cobain, ’80s underground rock luminaries Meat Puppets scored a major label deal and eventually a minor alternative hit (“Backwater”) in the early ’90s. These days, though, th more
Apr 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee