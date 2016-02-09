Mafia
Friendship, Loyalty, Love and Magic
The fourth novel from middle-grade novelist Jane Kelley, The Book of Dares for Lost Friends deals with the universal struggles of growing up with a magical twist. The author will appear at the Frank L. Weyenberg Library of Mequon-Thiensvill... more
Feb 9, 2016 2:02 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Film Clips 9.15.15
Black Mass, adapted from a book by Dick Lehr and Gerard O’Neill, is a film based on Whitey Bulger (Johnny Depp), a real-life organized crime leader in South Boston. more
Sep 16, 2015 12:37 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Mob Cop: My Life of Crime in the Chicago Police Department (Chicago Review Press), by Fred Pascente with Sam Reaves
Fred Pascente, a Chicago police officer with Mafia ties, presents his memoir in Mob Cop. more
Jun 16, 2015 9:16 PM David Luhrssen Books
The Milwaukee Mafia: An Interview With Gavin Schmitt
Last week, I mentioned the now-released book by GavinSchmitt, The Milwaukee Mafia:Mobsters in the Heartland. The book details the rise of organized crimein the city, particularly in the Third Ward, home to the bulk of Milwaukee’sSicilian pop.. more
Mar 9, 2015 7:23 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
Gangsters, Raisin Wine and the Rise of the Third Ward
Milwaukee’s Third Ward was a kind of land lost to the law for the first decades of the 1900s. Around the turn of the century, the neighborhood had become the primary residential area for Italian immigrants (who replaced the largely Irish-American .. more
Mar 2, 2015 8:35 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
Milwaukee Mafia (Arcadia Publishing), by Gavin Schmitt
Police Chief Harold Brier piously maintained that there was no Mafia in Milwaukee, but anyone who ever got out of the house knew differently. Gavin Schmitt puts some pieces of this largely hidden story together, surmising... more
Oct 12, 2012 12:57 PM David Luhrssen Books
