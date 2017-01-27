RSS

Magdelyn Monahan

16142532_582595558602875_422045433247323141_n.jpg.jpe

Jan 27, 2017 3:22 PM Theater

theater3.jpg.jpe

Photo by Cate Ferrer

Opal, the new production by the Acacia Theatre Company, tells a supposedly true story taken from the diary of an orphaned aristocratic French girl who winds up in an Oregon lumber town more

Jul 15, 2015 12:10 AM Theater

theater_rev_sunset.jpg.jpe

Put together a down-on-his-luck shoe salesman and a $6 million inheritance from an unknown uncle with very specific instructions in his will, and you have the makings of a screwball comedy. Add strong casting, solid more

Apr 25, 2013 4:40 PM Theater

blogimage13456.jpe

General admission to the upscale East Side dance club/lounge Decibel is $20 on New Year’s Eve; $25 includes an open bar until midnight. There are also $500 and $800 VIP packages for parties looking to spend up. At 3 a.m., the club begins it... more

Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES