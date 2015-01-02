RSS

Maggie Gyllenhaal

homevideo_honourablewoman_bbc.jpg.jpe

BBC

Maggie Gyllenhaal stars in the intriguing BBC-TV series “The Honorable Woman,” as a Jewish-British philanthropist whose foundation is trying to foster better relations between Israelis and Palestinians. more

Jan 2, 2015 12:55 AM Home Movies

blogimage18893.jpe

Although clinical hysteria is rarer than leprosy nowadays, in the 19th century it was regarded... more

Jun 5, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

The romance of being a bad-to-the-bone rambling man had long since faded into a drab routine for the ’70s-era outlaw country singer called Bad Blake (Jeff Bridges). When we first meet him in CrazyHeart, Blake is 57 and broke; he drinks whiskey l.. more

Apr 21, 2010 1:41 PM I Hate Hollywood

One of the most prolific and prosperous artists of the twentieth century, surrealist paint Original Lithographs by Marc Chagall ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 20, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES