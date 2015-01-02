Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Honorable Woman
Maggie Gyllenhaal stars in the intriguing BBC-TV series “The Honorable Woman,” as a Jewish-British philanthropist whose foundation is trying to foster better relations between Israelis and Palestinians. more
Jan 2, 2015 12:55 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Hysteria
Although clinical hysteria is rarer than leprosy nowadays, in the 19th century it was regarded... more
Jun 5, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Crazy Heart
The romance of being a bad-to-the-bone rambling man had long since faded into a drab routine for the ’70s-era outlaw country singer called Bad Blake (Jeff Bridges). When we first meet him in CrazyHeart, Blake is 57 and broke; he drinks whiskey l.. more
Apr 21, 2010 1:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Original Lithographs by Marc Chagall
One of the most prolific and prosperous artists of the twentieth century, surrealist paint Original Lithographs by Marc Chagall ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 20, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee