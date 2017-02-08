RSS

Maggie Skinner

citylightsgmbmain.jpg.jpe

Will Milwaukee eventually reclaim its title as Brew City? Here are some local breweries and brewpubs you can look forward to in 2017. more

Feb 8, 2017 2:12 PM Eat/Drink

westallionmain.jpg.jpe

If you’ve been paying attention to the Greater Milwaukee areaat all, you’ve noticed the rapid rate at which breweries are opening. As theyopen, I think, “What makes them so different from the last brewery thatopened?” Though I can’t an.. more

Dec 20, 2016 4:10 PM Eat/Drink

lakefrontbrewerytaps.jpg.jpe

Lakefront Brewery has been around along as I’vebeen alive. You do the math. The brewery filled with the brotherly love of Russand Jim Klisch has been making waves with their beer since the homebrew days.Most recently one of their flagship beer.. more

Nov 22, 2016 5:13 PM Eat/Drink

vintagebrewingcomain.jpg.jpe

One of my favorite things about writing is getting the chanceto meet the Brewmasters behind some of my favorite beers and breweries. ThoughI didn’t get a chance to sit down with Scott Manning of VintageBrewing Co., I still got a chance to f.. more

Nov 7, 2016 8:03 PM Eat/Drink

bumsteadprovisions.jpg.jpe

Another restaurant opening in Bay View might seem likeoverkill, but Bumstead Provisions’ offerings are going past people’s needs andgiving them something different. Sourcing the best, unique ingredients from theMidwest to not only serve in th.. more

Oct 27, 2016 6:46 PM Around MKE

drinkwisconsibly.jpg.jpe

Pumpkin spice lattes, Oktoberfest beers and kids going back toschool are all key components to one of the best seasons: Packer Season! Drink WisconsinblyPub (135 EastNational) wants you to start the season offright with their outside tai.. more

Sep 6, 2016 3:14 PM Eat/Drink

stateofcraftbeermain.jpg.jpe

Meet Matt Janzen, the photographer behind State of Craft Beer. This 26 year old wavedgoodbye to a promising career at a local advertising agency in August 2015 totravel 30,000 miles chasing his passions: photography & craft beer. If youas.. more

Aug 25, 2016 4:54 PM Eat/Drink

gmbnewglarus1.jpg.jpe

The first time I met Deb Carey she was sharing her story at thecraft beer bar, The Sugar Maple, to a crowd of people. She looked like a reallycool Grandma, but swore like a sailor. I instantly needed to get to know her.As a Wisconsinite.. more

Jun 2, 2016 4:56 PM Eat/Drink

datingbeersnob.jpg.jpe

If I’m being honest, the last person you want relationshipadvice from is me. My dating history is like a bunch of ill-fitting storereturns I waited too long to take back. So when Evan, my boyfriend, asked if hecould write .. more

May 17, 2016 4:24 PM Eat/Drink

goodcitybrewing1.jpg.jpe

The story may seem familiar, two grad school buddies makeMilwaukee their home, meet their future brewmaster and the rest is history.Hardly.David Dupee, an attorney by trade, started CraftFund,you know, how MobCraft got their start? And .. more

May 17, 2016 3:40 PM Eat/Drink

urbanharvestbrewing3.jpg.jpe

On a (finally) sunny Saturday afternoon, I found my way intothe newly opened Urban Harvest Brewing Company. Greeting me wasnot only a friendly face behind a beautiful wooden bar, but the cream city brickbehind it and the warm light of the.. more

Apr 19, 2016 3:49 PM Eat/Drink

Recipes for relieving hangovers. more

Mar 18, 2016 10:00 AM Eat/Drink

bcb2.jpg.jpe

In the Villageof Brookfield you find what you’d expect, farmer’s markets, village artsand crafts fairs and the classic Christmas tree lighting. Nestled in thatlittle village is the family owned BilobaBrewing Company. When v.. more

Jan 21, 2016 4:47 PM Eat/Drink

brewcity2.png

The Milwaukee County Historical Society is reaching deep into Milwaukee’sroots as the brew city to create a comprehensive exhibit about Milwaukee’sbrewing history. The exhibit officially opened Monday. The Historical Society’s.. more

Jan 13, 2016 6:57 PM Eat/Drink

gmb1.jpg.jpe

You may think I’m crazy, I’ve been called worse, but beermoments are a real thing. Let me explain. It’s when you drink or eat or bothsomething (in this case, beer) and you commit it to memory. You savor it notonly with your senses but fireworks.. more

Dec 11, 2015 10:09 PM Eat/Drink

girlmeetsbeer.jpg.jpe

Living in Wisconsin, AKA Brew City, weare saturated with good beer and people’s opinions about beer.  Of course, I have my own opinions, but thisbeer blog is dedicated to the people who geek out over the history of hops andthe different compone.. more

Nov 10, 2015 4:21 PM Eat/Drink

blogimage13398.jpe

The Milwaukee Art Museum continues its mission of presenting exceptional art collections to the metro area with the fascinating exhibition “European Design Since 1985: Shaping the New Century.” The exhibit, which through Jan. 9, 2011 more

Dec 26, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13340.jpe

For 35 years, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s technically dazzling production of Charles Dickens’ classic tale A Christmas Carol has been one of Milwaukee’s most cherished Christmas traditions. This year’s production, whic more

Dec 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13295.jpe

For Off The Wall Theatre’s production of the popular musical Guys and Dolls , director Dale Gutzman and set designer David Roper take on the challenge of turning the cozy, 60-seat theater into Times Square, populating more

Dec 17, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13261.jpe

For Off The Wall Theatre’s production of the popular musical Guys and Dolls , director Dale Gutzman and set designer David Roper take on the challenge of turning the cozy, 60-seat theater into Times Square, populating the more

Dec 15, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

View more
palmersbeerkit.jpg.jpe

Maggie Skinner's experience with home brewing a Palmer's Premium Beer Kit Vienna Lager. more

Feb 13, 2017 1:12 PM Eat/Drink

citylightsgmbmain.jpg.jpe

Will Milwaukee eventually reclaim its title as Brew City? Here are some local breweries and brewpubs you can look forward to in 2017. more

Feb 8, 2017 2:12 PM Eat/Drink

westallionmain.jpg.jpe

If you’ve been paying attention to the Greater Milwaukee areaat all, you’ve noticed the rapid rate at which breweries are opening. As theyopen, I think, “What makes them so different from the last brewery thatopened?” Though I can’t an.. more

Dec 20, 2016 4:10 PM Eat/Drink

lakefrontbrewerytaps.jpg.jpe

Lakefront Brewery has been around along as I’vebeen alive. You do the math. The brewery filled with the brotherly love of Russand Jim Klisch has been making waves with their beer since the homebrew days.Most recently one of their flagship beer.. more

Nov 22, 2016 5:13 PM Eat/Drink

beers.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Craft Brewery League—founded by Henry Schwartz, owner of MobCraft Beer—fosters economically sound ideas for local brewers such as combining orders to meet minimums and monthly Tap Takeovers. more

Nov 15, 2016 2:37 PM Eat/Drink

vintagebrewingcomain.jpg.jpe

One of my favorite things about writing is getting the chanceto meet the Brewmasters behind some of my favorite beers and breweries. ThoughI didn’t get a chance to sit down with Scott Manning of VintageBrewing Co., I still got a chance to f.. more

Nov 7, 2016 8:03 PM Eat/Drink

bumsteadprovisions.jpg.jpe

Another restaurant opening in Bay View might seem likeoverkill, but Bumstead Provisions’ offerings are going past people’s needs andgiving them something different. Sourcing the best, unique ingredients from theMidwest to not only serve in th.. more

Oct 27, 2016 6:46 PM Around MKE

drinkwisconsibly.jpg.jpe

Pumpkin spice lattes, Oktoberfest beers and kids going back toschool are all key components to one of the best seasons: Packer Season! Drink WisconsinblyPub (135 EastNational) wants you to start the season offright with their outside tai.. more

Sep 6, 2016 3:14 PM Eat/Drink

stateofcraftbeermain.jpg.jpe

Meet Matt Janzen, the photographer behind State of Craft Beer. This 26 year old wavedgoodbye to a promising career at a local advertising agency in August 2015 totravel 30,000 miles chasing his passions: photography & craft beer. If youas.. more

Aug 25, 2016 4:54 PM Eat/Drink

gmbnewglarus1.jpg.jpe

The first time I met Deb Carey she was sharing her story at thecraft beer bar, The Sugar Maple, to a crowd of people. She looked like a reallycool Grandma, but swore like a sailor. I instantly needed to get to know her.As a Wisconsinite.. more

Jun 2, 2016 4:56 PM Eat/Drink

datingbeersnob.jpg.jpe

If I’m being honest, the last person you want relationshipadvice from is me. My dating history is like a bunch of ill-fitting storereturns I waited too long to take back. So when Evan, my boyfriend, asked if hecould write .. more

May 17, 2016 4:24 PM Eat/Drink

goodcitybrewing1.jpg.jpe

The story may seem familiar, two grad school buddies makeMilwaukee their home, meet their future brewmaster and the rest is history.Hardly.David Dupee, an attorney by trade, started CraftFund,you know, how MobCraft got their start? And .. more

May 17, 2016 3:40 PM Eat/Drink

urbanharvestbrewing3.jpg.jpe

On a (finally) sunny Saturday afternoon, I found my way intothe newly opened Urban Harvest Brewing Company. Greeting me wasnot only a friendly face behind a beautiful wooden bar, but the cream city brickbehind it and the warm light of the.. more

Apr 19, 2016 3:49 PM Eat/Drink

recordstore3.jpg.jpe

If you don’t know about Dogfish Head Brewery...I’ll waithere. Go buy some beer, come back, drink it and continue reading. Ahh..ok,ready? Sam Calagione, President and Founder of Dogfish Head Brewery (DHB) islike many of us in the fact that he lo.. more

Apr 12, 2016 6:57 PM Eat/Drink

Recipes for relieving hangovers. more

Mar 18, 2016 10:00 AM Eat/Drink

bcb2.jpg.jpe

In the Villageof Brookfield you find what you’d expect, farmer’s markets, village artsand crafts fairs and the classic Christmas tree lighting. Nestled in thatlittle village is the family owned BilobaBrewing Company. When v.. more

Jan 21, 2016 4:47 PM Eat/Drink

brewcity2.png

The Milwaukee County Historical Society is reaching deep into Milwaukee’sroots as the brew city to create a comprehensive exhibit about Milwaukee’sbrewing history. The exhibit officially opened Monday. The Historical Society’s.. more

Jan 13, 2016 6:57 PM Eat/Drink

gmb1.jpg.jpe

You may think I’m crazy, I’ve been called worse, but beermoments are a real thing. Let me explain. It’s when you drink or eat or bothsomething (in this case, beer) and you commit it to memory. You savor it notonly with your senses but fireworks.. more

Dec 11, 2015 10:09 PM Eat/Drink

girlmeetsbeer.jpg.jpe

Living in Wisconsin, AKA Brew City, weare saturated with good beer and people’s opinions about beer.  Of course, I have my own opinions, but thisbeer blog is dedicated to the people who geek out over the history of hops andthe different compone.. more

Nov 10, 2015 4:21 PM Eat/Drink

SOCIAL UPDATES