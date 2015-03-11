Maggie Smith
Another ‘Exotic Marigold Hotel’?
The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel is an admirable sequel if not as good as the original. more
Mar 11, 2015 5:10 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
My Old Lady
The charm of Paris fills the screen as Matthias(Kevin Kline) heads purposefully down a street where even the graffiti (“Todayis the Shadow of Tomorrow”) reads like a Sorbonne undergrad thesis. He arrivesat one of those magnificent old apartm.. more
Oct 8, 2014 1:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Downton Abbey on Masterpiece Classics
The sinking of the Titanic dominates the opening of “Downton Abbey,” the hit British series airing stateside on PBS’ “Masterpiece Classic” starting this weekend. Reading the news at his breakfast table, the Earl of Grantham is mortified. For him.. more
Jan 3, 2011 1:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Juan Chawuk Connects With Latino Arts Gallery
Latino Arts Inc. continually strives to provide Milwaukee with the artwork of acclaimed Latin artists. In keeping with that mission, the current exhibit “Coexistencia en Chiapas y Aqui” brings painter, photographer and sculptor Juan Chawuk ... more
May 3, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts