Maggie Smith

The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel is an admirable sequel if not as good as the original. more

Mar 11, 2015 5:10 PM Film Reviews

The charm of Paris fills the screen as Matthias(Kevin Kline) heads purposefully down a street where even the graffiti (“Todayis the Shadow of Tomorrow”) reads like a Sorbonne undergrad thesis. He arrivesat one of those magnificent old apartm.. more

Oct 8, 2014 1:49 PM I Hate Hollywood

The sinking of the Titanic dominates the opening of “Downton Abbey,” the hit British series airing stateside on PBS’ “Masterpiece Classic” starting this weekend. Reading the news at his breakfast table, the Earl of Grantham is mortified. For him.. more

Jan 3, 2011 1:19 PM I Hate Hollywood

Latino Arts Inc. continually strives to provide Milwaukee with the artwork of acclaimed Latin artists. In keeping with that mission, the current exhibit “Coexistencia en Chiapas y Aqui” brings painter, photographer and sculptor Juan Chawuk ... more

May 3, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

