Magnetic Bodies/Maps Of Bones
Maritime's Latest Track Lets the Guitars Run Loose
Maritime are just a few weeks away from the release of their fifth album, Magnetic Bodies/Maps of Bones , and today the group teased another new track from it. Premiered today on Consequence of Sound, "Light You Up" is one of the record's rawest t.. more
Oct 1, 2015 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Maritime Debut Their New Single, "Satellite Love"
It's been four years since Milwaukee indie-rockers Maritime released their fourth album Human Hearts, their best yet, and they've got a new one on the way. The band will release Magnetic Bodies/Maps Of Bones on Oct. 16 on Dangerbird Records, and t.. more
Jul 16, 2015 7:40 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Hanson w/ Rooney
Since their “MMMBop” 15-minutes expired and they were dropped by their label, the band Hanson has become a walking survival guide for one-hit wonders. They've since toured and recorded as an independent band, mining their minor celebrity more
Aug 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee