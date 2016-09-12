RSS

Maharaja

Maharaja has been known as one a go-to destination forIndian food in the area for quite some time now, with one of the most popularlunch buffets in the city, but you can add another claim to fame for the Indianrestaurant: Indian beer desti.. more

Sep 12, 2016 4:16 PM Around MKE

Maharaja Restaurant has been known for years as having one of the best lunch buffets in town.  So, when the restaurant announced that they'd be switching over to a new lunch menu and do away with the beloved buffet, it created a stir.  By popular .. more

Sep 14, 2015 7:49 PM Around MKE 2 Comments

Changes are afoot at StoryHill BKC on 51st and Bluemound. The “C” in their name now standsfor cocktail instead of cup, noting their largest change of shifting theirfocus away from breakfast. Hours during the week will be 11:00 a.m. until 9:0.. more

Sep 8, 2015 2:45 PM Brew City Booze

Milwaukee has many restaurants serving goat more

Jul 7, 2015 10:30 PM Eat/Drink

Buddha Lounge has opened at 1504 E. North Ave. in the space that was formerly Glass Nickel Pizza. The restaurant serves a mix of Asian cuisines, including Vietnamese, Chinese, Thai and sushi. Appetizers range from stuffed chicken wings and crab ra.. more

Feb 13, 2015 6:10 PM Around MKE

TheAlchemist Theatre is playing host toone of the most ambitious new works projects of the coming theater season withits New York Stories Trilogy. Set in New York in the 1960s and1970s, the trilogy. In its entirety, the trilogy runs from March.. more

Jul 25, 2014 9:09 AM Theater

 SherlockHolmes is probably the most instantly recognizable literary character everwritten and yet, his popular image was shaped more by moviegoers than readers.It’s one among many astute observations in The Philosophy of Sherlock Holmes (pu.. more

Oct 23, 2012 1:19 PM I Hate Hollywood

Since the belated arrival of Indian restaurants in Milwaukee during the mid-'80s, buffets have been a popular way to introduce the dishes of the subcontinent. Maharaja has been a perennial lunchtime favorite for Shepherd Express readers... more

Nov 9, 2011 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2011

One of the most popular weekday lunch spots on Milwaukee's East Side is Maharaja. Its dining rooms are nearly always full for the daily buffet. While the vegetarian-friendly buffet offers a good spread, ordering off the menu is an even bett... more

Nov 3, 2011 12:00 AM Dining Preview

If there was any doubt that Milwaukee’s major business group is more concerned with promoting a right-wing political agenda than encouraging business development, look no further than the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce’s (MM... more

Dec 1, 2010 12:00 AM Expresso 1 Comments

The UWM Union Theatre’s semester-opening week continues with a 7 p.m. screening tonight of Guillermo del Toro’s Hellboy , an ambitious adaptation of Mike Mignola’s fantasy-action comic that flaunts the same imaginative visuals as t more

Aug 31, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

At the inaugural Home Brewed Music & Arts Festival, promoters have put on display a wide variety of visual artists and rock and hip-hop musicians, many of which have flown largely under the radar of local press. The music lineup includes more

Aug 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

There is something particularly unique about John Roberts' four-minute film, Mary’s Friend, despite its shortcomings ("And there are quite a few of those," chuckles Middleton-born Roberts, looking at his flat checkbook and recalling his tr more

Jun 15, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews 3 Comments

Nov 15, 2009 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2009

In what's usually a sign of very, very poor ticket sales, the Turner Hall Ballroom announced today that Wednesday night's Gang Gang Dance/Marnie Stern concert is now free. Though the co-headliners each had breakthrough years, earning cheers from m.. more

Nov 3, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

Sep 17, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

Maharaja 1550 N. Farwell Ave. 276-2250

Apr 24, 2008 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2008

Potawatomi Bingo Casino 1721 W. Canal St. 1-800-729-7244

Apr 8, 2008 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2008

