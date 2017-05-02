Maine
This Week in Milwaukee: May 4-10, 2017
Pile, Catfish and the Bottlemen, The Maine and Todd Rundgren fill out Milwaukee’s concert calendar this week. more
May 2, 2017 2:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Lady Lamb Gets Personal
Lady Lamb’s Aly Spaltro talks about her move from Maine to Brooklyn, and her transition away from banjo and toward guitar. more
Jul 14, 2015 9:42 PM Andrew Penkalski Music Feature
Almost, Maine in West Bend
Mar 7, 2015 12:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Reading About the Big Screen
When Iwant to read about film, I’ll read anything handy by David Thomson. His booksare bulky, hard to miss on any shelf for their heft, highly opinionated andusually good for a little serendipity. Open any page of "Have Y.. more
Nov 28, 2013 2:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Know your Enemy with Insurgent Theatre
Locally-born Insurgent Theatre returns to Milwaukee this coming weekend with a show examining police and the prisons system in the U.S. Know Your Enemy is written and performed by Ben Turk with direction by Kate Pleuss. The show uses "stripped do.. more
Nov 20, 2013 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Why I Believe Wisconsin Reporter’s John Doe 2 Reporting
Nov 1, 2013 7:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
This Week on The Disclaimer: Placemaking with NEWaukee’s Angela Damiani
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee's Matt Wild and I, we're joined by NEWaukee executive director Angela Damiani, who clarifies a few things about the urban ca.. more
Oct 25, 2013 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream Floozy's Latest Mixtape, "Here's To You"
There are a lot of Milwaukee rappers cranking out club-friendly mixtapes in hope of catching some traction inside the city or beyond, but not too many are making ones as good as Floozy (formerly Flare The Floozy). He's not breaking any new lyrical.. more
Oct 8, 2013 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stephen Parr As Dickens in DR. MARIGOLD
Charles Dickens comes to the Oconomowoc Arts Center this month in the form of a single-actor show performed by Stephen Parr. This month, Parr takes the stage of the OAC's Little Theatre performing as Dickens in Dr. Marigold's Prescription.The s.. more
Oct 8, 2013 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Closing Night At Alchemist: Here's What Didn't Happen
For the purposes of opening this blog entry, I will lie and say that there are only two reasons why Homo sapiens sapiens decided to start doing art. One reason is that the world is just too confusing. So we need to make it seem more understandabl.. more
Oct 4, 2013 12:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Bubbles and Mamet in Janesville
The Janesville Performing Arts Center has been working on an intimate, little studio theatre space. The space, which seats "approximately 100-200 people," is being named The Gallery. The space had a soft-opening early this month. There are a coupl.. more
Aug 31, 2013 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
MKE Follies In September
Just another one of those things popping-up on stages around the city that sounds fiercely interesting, MKE FOLLIES is a variety show at Theatre Unchained (formerly Carte Blanche Studios) on 1024 South 5th Street.Seen in snippets on the YouTub.. more
Aug 29, 2013 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
My Name Is Rachel Corrie Beneath Grand Avenue
Peace activist Rachel Corrie was crushed to death by an IDF bulldozer in the Gaza Strip ten years ago. The activist left behind journal and emails that actor Alan Rickman and journalist Katharine Viner edited together into a script for a drama th.. more
Aug 14, 2013 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Joy Formidable’s Fragile Barrage
One of this year’s most effective music videos is also one of the most flagrantly ridiculous. In the grandiose black and white footage accompanying The Joy Formidable’s “Wolf’s Law,” the full cycle of life, if not the entire more
Dec 5, 2012 3:56 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
UW-Whitewater's Summer Shows
As things progress into the summer there are more and more opportunities for interesting little road trips out to theatre just beyond Milwaukee County. A spot that might often be overlooked may well be UW-Whitewater. Who would think of going to .. more
Jun 19, 2012 2:21 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Everything is Okay
Greetings Milwaukee. You don’t know who I am, but I know most of you. I see what you do. I know what you like. You can’t hide from me. There is no escape. Don’t be alarmed. I’m completely harmless to your physical well-being. I&rsq more
Jun 15, 2010 12:00 AM Emilee Weier Comedy 1 Comments
Almost, Maine
Milwaukee Repertory Theater resident actress Laura Gordon is best known for her onstage roles, but she’s directed shows for the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre and Renaissance Theaterworks and directs the Rep’s new production of John Cariani’s more
Feb 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
