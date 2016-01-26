RSS

Mainstage Theatre

One of two major concerts presented annually by the UW-Milwaukee Dance Department, Winterdances offers new work by faculty and guest choreographers with student dancers. The Feb. 4-7 installment Evolve As We Enter marks Artistic Director Fe... more

Jan 26, 2016 1:24 PM Dance

The end-of-the-school-year concert of the UWM Dance Department is always enjoyable and you can also learn a lot. Lineage will close the department’s 50th year more

May 30, 2014 2:22 AM Classical Music

Christina Briggs Winslow, the new visiting assistant professor in the dance department of UW-Milwaukee's Peck School of the Arts, is one of five distinguished choreographers whose work will be performed May 31-June 2 in this year's “Summer more

May 29, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

blogimage18686.jpe

A voice whispers, “I been away so long, I wonder if the drum still has the power to connect us back to the beginning of being.” Those words by Milwaukee poet Sheena Carey open Words from the Sole, a groundbreaking new dance from Ko-Thi Danc... more

May 15, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

