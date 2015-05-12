Major League
Milwaukeewood
Hollywood it ain’t, but local movie-making is indeed a minor part of Milwaukee’s history. Any Milwaukeean worth their weight in Blatz knows that the classic baseball flick Major League was filmed primarily in and about town. And most probably reca.. more
May 12, 2015 3:50 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous 2 Comments
Remembering County Stadium
This Friday afternoon, the Milwaukee Brewers' home park will be the site of the biggest party in the state... more
Apr 4, 2012 12:00 AM Matthew J. Prigge A&E Feature
Blessed Feathers' Sorrowful Journeys
Though the West Bend, Wis., folk duo gave their second album of gypsy dirges and Appalachian laments the loaded title <em>From the Mouths of the Middle Class</em>, they insist they\'re not a political band. \"We leave the politics to Green Day and.. more
Mar 29, 2012 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Wicked
The hit Broadway musical Wicked whizzed into town this week, bringing with it 450,000 pounds of equipment and a company of 55 people. The personnel include cast, production managers, stagehands and other backstage support. By far the more
Jul 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Major League
Though the hit 1989 baseball comedy Major League followed a fictionalized version of the Cleveland Indians, most of the film was actually shot in Milwaukee at the city’s old County Stadium. Sharp eyes will notice a WTMJ logo on the stadium&... more
Jul 20, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
It's a Numbers Game
I’m not sure if I ever saw Roberto Clemente play in Wrigley Field, but Ialways reca I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry ,Jim Cryns on Sports (Online Exclusive) more
Jul 4, 2008 12:00 AM Jim Cryns More Sports 2 Comments