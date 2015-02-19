Make Believe Ball
First Stage is Preparing for its next Make Believe Ball This Coming Saturday
If I’m not mistaken, very few fundraisers for arts groups include entertainment for children. This weekend provides an opportunity for people to support a worthy arts group AND provide entertainment for the kids as First Stage presents its 2015 M.. more
Feb 19, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Classy Children's Theatre Fundraiser
The First Stage Children’s Theatre approaches its 25th anniversary in 2012. One of the most impressive children’s theatre programs in the country, First Stage continues to impress with works that educate and challenge in a variety of ways. As on.. more
Mar 3, 2011 1:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
‘We Have To Be Accountable’
Gregory Thornton’s contract with the Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) doesn’t begin until July 1, but the incoming superintendent is already getting involved. For the past few weeks, Thornton has been splitting his time between his duties as ... more
Jun 16, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Jane Hamilton
As part of its opening-week celebration, Boswell Books makes good on its promise to continue bring authors to Milwaukee for readings, as the old Schwartz Bookshop did, tonight playing host to Wisconsin author and Oprah favorite Jane Hamilto... more
May 6, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee