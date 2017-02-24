Make Milwaukee Rad
Fashion Blogger Jordan Dechambre Makes Milwaukee Rad
Jordan Dechambre cares about how Milwaukee looks, so she did something about it. Dechambre is utility player, writing a fashion blog, consulting retail stores and setting trends. Fashion is an art so volatile it changes every six months and you ca.. more
Feb 24, 2017 5:40 PM Fred Gillich Make Milwaukee Rad 2 Comments
Nomad World Pub Entrepreneur Mike Eitel Makes Milwaukee Rad
This week's Make Milwaukee Rad, presented by Project Pitch It, features Mike Eitel who has been pioneering Milwaukee culture for the last 22 years. Since opening the Nomad World Pub on Brady St., he has directed and maintained his vision for a rea.. more
Feb 17, 2017 5:21 PM Fred Gillich Make Milwaukee Rad
Artist and Advocate Niki Johnson Makes Milwaukee Rad
Niki Johnson is an artist and curator. She’s an advocate for dialogue and strives to get people engaged in culture happenings. You may know her from her Pope Benedict condom portrait, entitled Eggs Benedict. She’s toured the country with her work,.. more
Feb 10, 2017 4:04 PM Fred Gillich Make Milwaukee Rad
DreamBikes Milwaukee General Manager Russell Jobs Makes Milwaukee Rad
DreamBikes is a nonprofit bike shop that sells refurbished and affordable bicycles to the community. They provide jobs to local teens; creating a fun and supportive work environment based on honesty, integrity and open communication. Meet Russell .. more
Feb 3, 2017 6:48 PM Fred Gillich Make Milwaukee Rad
Amy O'Neill Makes Milwaukee Rad
Amy O'Neill is an artist, teacher and singer. She practices what she preaches and believes - like all great painters - that you unpack your experiences onto canvas. You know...the high art of process. O'Neill also moonlights with Milwaukee fun.. more
Oct 25, 2016 3:56 PM Fred Gillich Make Milwaukee Rad
Greg Steffke Makes Milwaukee Rad
Greg Steffke is a Zen Kung fu master. He’s a veteran bar manwith a rock and roll spirit, exploring all topics you’re not supposed to talkabout in public houses like religion and politics. If you added Pablo Neruda and Charles Bukowski, .. more
Oct 17, 2016 5:01 PM Fred Gillich Make Milwaukee Rad 1 Comments
Street Artist Jeremy Novy Uses Milwaukee as His Canvas
Street art is a raw and authentic form of expression. It’s not the type of art you enjoy with wine and cheese. It normally doesn’t last long, but if it’s good, it can blow your mind. The canvas is not the sidewalk, a building or a train car. The c.. more
Oct 10, 2016 6:43 PM Fred Gillich Make Milwaukee Rad
Too Much Metal Fred Goes Prime Time with Packers' Coach Mike McCarthy
Fred Gillich is the quintessential Milwaukeean, a beacon of hometown pride. His t-shirt company Too Much Rock for One Hand has been producing buzz-worthy apparel that shows off Cream City pride for over a decade, and it's hard to miss Fred and his.. more
Oct 7, 2016 2:39 PM Eric Engelbart Around MKE
Doug Johnson Makes Milwaukee Rad
The Bradley Center is a community arena and we need to book it as that,” says Doug Johnson, entertainment director at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.In the past several years, the Bradley Center has improved its entertainment game by booking mor.. more
Oct 3, 2016 3:01 PM Fred Gillich Make Milwaukee Rad
Cortney Heimerl Is A Milwaukee Renaissance Woman
Cortney Heimerl is a precocious balance of city and country. She chases the city for inspiration and hunts in her world of imagination, giving life to those delicate ideas that eventually become works of art.A Milwaukee renaissance woman, Heimerl .. more
Sep 26, 2016 3:37 PM Fred Gillich Make Milwaukee Rad
Make Milwaukee Rad- Mr. Dye's Pies
Sep 19, 2016 2:12 PM Fred Gillich Make Milwaukee Rad 1 Comments
Ballini, Ogburn and Baumann
Every Monday night at the Jazz Estate, singer-songwriter Marc Ballini, mandolinist Ryan Ogburn and guitarist Craig Baumann present an informal, free evening of music at the Jazz Estate. The residency has changed markedly since more
Jan 10, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bucks vs. Heat
The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Miami Heat tonight at a 7:30 p.m. home game. more
Jan 7, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Issue of the Week: Republicans’ Wish List Takes Shape
Now that Republicans are in charge they’re supposedly focusing like a laser beam on creating 250,000 jobs by the end of Gov. Scott Walker’s first term.So why are the bills being circulated by state Rep. Joel Kleefisch (R-Oconomowoc) focused... more
Jan 5, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 4 Comments
A Snow-Filled Glimpse Of America's Future
"Welcome to the New Normal."Those words should be displayed at New York's airports as a welcome to bedraggled travelers during the Northeast's latest "snowpocalypse." Why? Because the Big Apple's much-lamented paralysis this week is more
Jan 3, 2011 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features 4 Comments
Ching-In Chen to Read From ‘The Heart’s Traffic’
Poet and community activist Ching-In Chen is scheduled to make an appearance at Woodland Pattern Book Center Dec. 17 as part of the center’s “Redletter” reading series. Ching-In is the author of The Heart’s Traffic, an engrossing b more
Dec 13, 2010 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
WMSE Benefit
A quartet of Milwaukee singer-songwriters share a bill at Linneman’s Riverwest Inn tonight to raise money for the city’s listener-funded college radio station WMSE 91.7. Jay Flash, the experimental Riverwest folkie who recently released the more
Dec 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Reasons for Seeing ‘The Nutcracker’ Twice
I look forward to my second viewing of Michael Pink’s The Nutcracker with the Milwaukee Ballet. Here are some reasons:1) To see what I missed. So much goes on in Pink’s ballets that you can’t catch it all in one viewing. I ask Pink if more
Dec 8, 2010 12:00 AM John Schneider Around MKE 1 Comments
Lakefront Palm Garden’s Friday Fish Fry
When it comes to selecting a dinner destination for out-of-town visitors, Milwaukee has a few easy choices. Karl Ratzsch’s offers time-honored German food and Three Brothers’ fine Serbian fare is served in a Schlitz corner tavern. But Milwa... more
Dec 8, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview