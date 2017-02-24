RSS

Make Milwaukee Rad

Jordan Dechambre cares about how Milwaukee looks, so she did something about it. Dechambre is utility player, writing a fashion blog, consulting retail stores and setting trends. Fashion is an art so volatile it changes every six months and you ca.. more

Feb 24, 2017 5:40 PM Make Milwaukee Rad 2 Comments

This week's Make Milwaukee Rad, presented by Project Pitch It, features Mike Eitel who has been pioneering Milwaukee culture for the last 22 years. Since opening the Nomad World Pub on Brady St., he has directed and maintained his vision for a rea.. more

Feb 17, 2017 5:21 PM Make Milwaukee Rad

Niki Johnson is an artist and curator. She’s an advocate for dialogue and strives to get people engaged in culture happenings. You may know her from her Pope Benedict condom portrait, entitled Eggs Benedict. She’s toured the country with her work,.. more

Feb 10, 2017 4:04 PM Make Milwaukee Rad

DreamBikes is a nonprofit bike shop that sells refurbished and affordable bicycles to the community. They provide jobs to local teens; creating a fun and supportive work environment based on honesty, integrity and open communication. Meet Russell .. more

Feb 3, 2017 6:48 PM Make Milwaukee Rad

Amy O'Neill is an artist, teacher and singer. She practices what she preaches and believes - like all great painters - that you unpack your experiences onto canvas. You know...the high art of process. O'Neill also moonlights with Milwaukee fun.. more

Oct 25, 2016 3:56 PM Make Milwaukee Rad

Greg Steffke is a Zen Kung fu master. He’s a veteran bar manwith a rock and roll spirit, exploring all topics you’re not supposed to talkabout in public houses like religion and politics. If you added Pablo Neruda and Charles Bukowski, .. more

Oct 17, 2016 5:01 PM Make Milwaukee Rad 1 Comments

Street art is a raw and authentic form of expression. It’s not the type of art you enjoy with wine and cheese. It normally doesn’t last long, but if it’s good, it can blow your mind. The canvas is not the sidewalk, a building or a train car. The c.. more

Oct 10, 2016 6:43 PM Make Milwaukee Rad

Fred Gillich is the quintessential Milwaukeean, a beacon of hometown pride. His t-shirt company Too Much Rock for One Hand has been producing buzz-worthy apparel that shows off Cream City pride for over a decade, and it's hard to miss Fred and his.. more

Oct 7, 2016 2:39 PM Around MKE

The Bradley Center is a community arena and we need to book it as that,” says Doug Johnson, entertainment director at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.In the past several years, the Bradley Center has improved its entertainment game by booking mor.. more

Oct 3, 2016 3:01 PM Make Milwaukee Rad

Cortney Heimerl is a precocious balance of city and country. She chases the city for inspiration and hunts in her world of imagination, giving life to those delicate ideas that eventually become works of art.A Milwaukee renaissance woman, Heimerl .. more

Sep 26, 2016 3:37 PM Make Milwaukee Rad

Sep 19, 2016 2:12 PM Make Milwaukee Rad 1 Comments

Every Monday night at the Jazz Estate, singer-songwriter Marc Ballini, mandolinist Ryan Ogburn and guitarist Craig Baumann present an informal, free evening of music at the Jazz Estate. The residency has changed markedly since more

Jan 10, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Miami Heat tonight at a 7:30 p.m. home game. more

Jan 7, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Now that Republicans are in charge they’re supposedly focusing like a laser beam on creating 250,000 jobs by the end of Gov. Scott Walker’s first term.So why are the bills being circulated by state Rep. Joel Kleefisch (R-Oconomowoc) focused... more

Jan 5, 2011 12:00 AM Expresso 4 Comments

"Welcome to the New Normal."Those words should be displayed at New York's airports as a welcome to bedraggled travelers during the Northeast's latest "snowpocalypse." Why? Because the Big Apple's much-lamented paralysis this week is more

Jan 3, 2011 12:00 AM News Features 4 Comments

Poet and community activist Ching-In Chen is scheduled to make an appearance at Woodland Pattern Book Center Dec. 17 as part of the center’s “Redletter” reading series. Ching-In is the author of The Heart’s Traffic, an engrossing b more

Dec 13, 2010 12:00 AM Books

A quartet of Milwaukee singer-songwriters share a bill at Linneman’s Riverwest Inn tonight to raise money for the city’s listener-funded college radio station WMSE 91.7. Jay Flash, the experimental Riverwest folkie who recently released the more

Dec 10, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

I look forward to my second viewing of Michael Pink’s The Nutcracker with the Milwaukee Ballet. Here are some reasons:1) To see what I missed. So much goes on in Pink’s ballets that you can’t catch it all in one viewing. I ask Pink if more

Dec 8, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE 1 Comments

When it comes to selecting a dinner destination for out-of-town visitors, Milwaukee has a few easy choices. Karl Ratzsch’s offers time-honored German food and Three Brothers’ fine Serbian fare is served in a Schlitz corner tavern. But Milwa... more

Dec 8, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

