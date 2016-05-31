Maker Market
This Week in Milwaukee June 2-8
Thursday, June 2 Tasty Fest 2016 @ Riverwest Public House, 8 p.m. The upstart Milwaukee label Tasty Tapes has put out some pretty great rock ’n’ roll releases over the last year or two, most of,This Week in Milwaukee more
May 31, 2016 3:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Bay View's Maker Market Brings Local Goods to the People
After asuccessful run last year, Milwaukee’s Maker Market will return for its secondseason starting Sunday, May 4. Through September, makers, crafters, designersand artists will all gather to share their creations the first Sunday of eachmonth.. more
May 1, 2014 8:00 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
American Classics—Old & New
When young composer Aaron Copland (1900-90) witnessed how dancer/choreographer Martha Graham turned his Piano Variations into the “very striking” ballet Dithyramb, he decided to see if they could next work collaboratively on an original sta... more
Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music