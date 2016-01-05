Making Milwaukee
Milwaukee’s Story, One Neighborhood at a Time
John Gurda has earned accolades for bringing Milwaukee’s unique past to life. Gurda’s newest book, Milwaukee: City of Neighborhoods, is a lavishly illustrated, well-informed examination of the city through its components, the neighborhoods ... more
Jan 5, 2016 11:18 PM David Luhrssen News Features 1 Comments
John Gurda on Milwaukee’s Historic Neighborhoods
John Gurda will launch his latest book, Milwaukee: City of Neighborhoods, at the Grain Exchange on Thursday, Sept. 24. more
Sep 22, 2015 9:22 PM Jenni Herrick Books
An Artist Making Milwaukee
Most weeks, Shepherd Express readers are treated to the work of a rising local artist whose illustrations are an important contribution to the paper’s look. Dan Fleming’s artistry will also be prominent at the Shepherd’s Best of Milwaukee P... more
Nov 6, 2013 2:10 AM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff