In The Making
Daniel Fleming Art Blog Pt. 7
Q: How do you start a painting? How do you come up with ideas? Do you know what you want from the start? Do you ever mess up? How do you know when you're done?A: It's complicated...The most common questions I get from viewers, fans and art-adm.. more
Mar 17, 2015 8:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Klassik and the Power of Positive Thinking
Milwaukee rapper/producer Klassik recorded his debut full length, In the Making, over several trying years marked by self-doubt, depression, relationship struggles and a crushing quarter-life crisis. You’d never guess... more
Sep 19, 2012 3:09 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
The Tallest Man on Earth
Bounding, ebullient, fraught with youth, at once joyous and tortured: The diminutive Swedish whirlwind of songwriting energy known as The Tallest Man on Earth is back for a second full-length release.As on 2008’s Shallow Grave, Kristian Mat... more
Jun 28, 2010 12:00 AM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews