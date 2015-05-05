RSS

Male Chastity Devices

curtains_thekingofpop.jpg.jpe

Photo by Aaron Kopec

Alchemist Theatre explores an interpretation of the life of Andy Warhol in The King of Pop. The comedic drama explores Warhol from the dawn of The Factory through to the end of its prominence in a remarkably tight, little presentation that include.. more

May 5, 2015 1:50 PM Theater 1 Comments

Laura, how prevalent are male chastity devices among heterosexual partners? Tease and denial seems exciting, but are people really purchasing devices for long-term denial? What have you seen or heard? more

Jul 23, 2014 5:02 PM Sexpress 1 Comments

Lately, we’ve noticed an increasing interest in male chastity devices at the Tool Shed. These are devices that restrict access to the male genitals, thus preventing masturbation, sexual intercourse and/or orgasm, or causing pain if an erect... more

Jul 15, 2010 12:00 AM Sexpress 1 Comments

