Male Chastity Devices
Andy Warhol Looks A Scream: Alchemist Stages History As Art with 'The King of Pop'
Alchemist Theatre explores an interpretation of the life of Andy Warhol in The King of Pop. The comedic drama explores Warhol from the dawn of The Factory through to the end of its prominence in a remarkably tight, little presentation that include.. more
May 5, 2015 1:50 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments
How Common Are Male Chastity Devices?
Laura, how prevalent are male chastity devices among heterosexual partners? Tease and denial seems exciting, but are people really purchasing devices for long-term denial? What have you seen or heard? more
Jul 23, 2014 5:02 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 1 Comments
Under Lock and Key: Male Chastity Devices
Lately, we’ve noticed an increasing interest in male chastity devices at the Tool Shed. These are devices that restrict access to the male genitals, thus preventing masturbation, sexual intercourse and/or orgasm, or causing pain if an erect... more
Jul 15, 2010 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 1 Comments