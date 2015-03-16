Mali
Alabama Shakes w/ Songhoy Blues @ The Riverside Theater
Alabama Shakes brought their amalgamation of blues, ’60s Southern soul and punk rawness to a packed house. more
Mar 16, 2015 9:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Mamadou Kelly | Adibar (Clermont Music)
Malian singer-guitarist Mamadou Kelly was chased out of his hometown in 2012 by Islamic fundamentalists who hate music—not just Kelly’s but all music. As the militants burned instruments and chopped off hands, Kelly and his band regrouped t... more
Oct 2, 2013 1:31 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Bongos Ikwue and Double X
With nearly all the news filtering out of North Africa these days concerned with the anti-groove, zero-fun Islamic extremists holding Mali’s rich tradition hostage, a new release of sunny Afrobeat and the very first outside-of-Nigeria more
Feb 21, 2013 5:37 PM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews
Gary Tanin
Love Changes was 40 years in the making, in a manner of speaking. In 1972 Gary Tanin, a young Milwaukee songwriter, released an LP of hopeful melancholy called Love Changes All. It was naked, just voice and piano, but more
Feb 21, 2013 5:36 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Andra Kouyate & Seke Chi
The bluesy syncopations of West Africa meet the Arabesque melodic twists of North Africa on Saro, an album by Mali's Andra Kouyate and friends. Aside from the traditions of their crossroads land, one hears a hint of rock chord changes and m... more
Jul 31, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews