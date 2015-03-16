RSS

Mali

concertreview_alabamashakes.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Sara Bill

Alabama Shakes brought their amalgamation of blues, ’60s Southern soul and punk rawness to a packed house. more

Mar 16, 2015 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

Malian singer-guitarist Mamadou Kelly was chased out of his hometown in 2012 by Islamic fundamentalists who hate music—not just Kelly’s but all music. As the militants burned instruments and chopped off hands, Kelly and his band regrouped t... more

Oct 2, 2013 1:31 PM Album Reviews

album_cover_wulu_wulu(2).jpg.jpe

With nearly all the news filtering out of North Africa these days concerned with the anti-groove, zero-fun Islamic extremists holding Mali’s rich tradition hostage, a new release of sunny Afrobeat and the very first outside-of-Nigeria more

Feb 21, 2013 5:37 PM Album Reviews

cover-photo-duotione.jpg.jpe

Love Changes was 40 years in the making, in a manner of speaking. In 1972 Gary Tanin, a young Milwaukee songwriter, released an LP of hopeful melancholy called Love Changes All. It was naked, just voice and piano, but more

Feb 21, 2013 5:36 PM Album Reviews

blogimage19433.jpe

The bluesy syncopations of West Africa meet the Arabesque melodic twists of North Africa on Saro, an album by Mali's Andra Kouyate and friends. Aside from the traditions of their crossroads land, one hears a hint of rock chord changes and m... more

Jul 31, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

