In the world premiere of Welcome to Bronzeville, First Stage creates a vibrant, vivid and delightfully rendered look at a once-famed area that was the heartbeat of Milwaukee’s African American community. more

Jan 16, 2017 9:26 AM Theater

From Jan. 13-Feb. 5 First Stage presents Sheri Williams Pannell’s tender new play Welcome to Bronzeville. The first of a planned trilogy, which will end with the neighborhood’s end, the play will have its world premiere in a First Stage pro... more

Jan 3, 2017 1:39 PM A&E Feature

Langston Hughes’ Black Nativity returns to the Marcus Center for a second year in a row. The production features many new actors and new direction under Malkia Stampley. Performances run Dec. 1-11. more

Nov 22, 2016 4:10 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Bronzeville Arts Ensemble Producing Artist Director Malkia Stampley and Milwaukee Repertory Theater Artistic Director Mark Clements have a dialogue about the goals of their company’s new partnership. more

Mar 8, 2016 9:55 AM Spring Arts Guide

There’s a sense of a collision in the cast listing of Optimist’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream . Equity actors mix with a variety of others who have worked on a variety of other projects. It’s difficult to remember a single production that has.. more

Jul 9, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Celie, the protagonist of The Color Purple, has her second child at age fourteen. The baby daddy is her father. Her babies disappear; for all she knows, he’s killed them more

Sep 15, 2014 5:02 PM A&E Feature

In Burying the Bones at In Tandem Theatre, an apolitical housewife living in post apartheid South Africa tries to find out what happened to her husband who’s been missing for the past two years. His ghost haunts her repeatedly now, asking h... more

Oct 8, 2013 12:32 AM Theater

The holidays are a great time to take children to the theater. The general wonder of the season can help children believe in almost anything (i.e., Santa Claus). The magic of Christmas is certainly alive in First Stage’s joyful more

Nov 28, 2012 3:22 PM Theater

In the Boulevard Theatre’s season-opening production of Fourplay: 4 Comedies of Seduction , four romantic comedy shorts by four different playwrights play out on a nearly empty stage. Three brisk contemporary comedies exploring teen more

Aug 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

