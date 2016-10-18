RSS

Mallorey Wallace

inreview_firststage_a_bypaulruffolo.jpg.jpe

As Halloween approaches, First Stage children’s theater is already handing out tricks and treats with its funny, scary and delightful production of Goosebumps The Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium. more

Oct 18, 2016 3:33 PM Theater

rep.jpg.jpe

Talk about a gut-busting show! Opening night of First Stage Children’s Theater’s production of The Best Christmas Pageant Ever (performed by the “Cosby Cast” this more

Dec 4, 2013 12:26 AM Theater

theater_first_stage.jpg.jpe

Pinkalicious Pinkerton loves all things pink. So much so that she makes her entire world pink, including herself! And she finds the best way do it: eating pink cupcakes. And eating more pink cupcakes until….well, you can figure more

Feb 27, 2013 3:36 PM Theater

