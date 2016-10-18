RSS
Mallorey Wallace
Funny, Scary, Delightful
As Halloween approaches, First Stage children’s theater is already handing out tricks and treats with its funny, scary and delightful production of Goosebumps The Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium. more
Oct 18, 2016 3:33 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Celebrating the Holidays in ’80s Style
Talk about a gut-busting show! Opening night of First Stage Children’s Theater’s production of The Best Christmas Pageant Ever (performed by the “Cosby Cast” this more
Dec 4, 2013 12:26 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
First Stage Thinks Pink
Pinkalicious Pinkerton loves all things pink. So much so that she makes her entire world pink, including herself! And she finds the best way do it: eating pink cupcakes. And eating more pink cupcakes until….well, you can figure more
Feb 27, 2013 3:36 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!