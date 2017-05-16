RSS

Mam After Dark

twim0518.jpg.jpe

Between Gloss Weekend and the Cream City Comedy Festival, it’s going to be a banner weekend for Milwaukee music and comedy. more

May 16, 2017 1:30 PM This Week in Milwaukee

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Dear Ruthie provides relationship advice to a teen and describes several events of interest to the Milwaukee area LGBT community during mid-June. more

Jun 14, 2016 3:45 PM Dear Ruthie

twim_normmacdonald.jpg.jpe

Mexican Fiesta and Lebowski Fest anchor a big weekend of Downtown events, while the Gin Blossoms play the Milwaukee County Zoo, of all places. more

Aug 18, 2015 9:56 PM This Week in Milwaukee

mylgbtpov_inspiringbeauty_courtesyofmam.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of Milwaukee Art Museum

Paul Masterson discusses the importance of fashion and haute couture in the LGBT community and describes several events, including the Milwaukee Art Museum’s “Inspiring Beauty: 50 Years Ebony Fashion Fair,” the Jewish Museum Milwaukee’s ... more

Feb 17, 2015 9:34 PM Hear Me Out

dearruthie_burlesque_thinkstock.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

Dear Ruthie answers a letter from a reader who is uncomfortable about her partner’s desire to perform a topless burlesque routine, and plugs exciting arts events including an all-female version of Macbeth at Soulstice Theatre (Jan. 15-31), ... more

Jan 13, 2015 9:09 PM Hear Me Out

ruthie2.jpg.jpe

I love animals…period. I love my doggies, Roxie and Rocco, cats fascinate me, I’ve written for birding magazines, and I think hamsters, gerbils and guinea pigs are adorable. I love all animals…except bats. Fuck those things more

Aug 12, 2014 12:44 AM Hear Me Out

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Mother Nature is a bitch! There…I said it. Sure, a woman’s prerogative is to change her mind, but this broad has taken things too far! Knock back a few PMS pills, lady, and bring us the spring we deserve. For God sakes, the other night it w... more

Apr 9, 2014 12:36 AM Hear Me Out

<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more

Mar 5, 2012 2:46 AM Visual Arts

Sep 23, 2011 4:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage8005.jpe

Sportsmanshiptook a shot in the face this month when a college football playerslugged an ,Sports more

Sep 16, 2009 12:00 AM More Sports

blogimage7363.jpe

%uFFFD Thursday, July 23 GZA/Genius @ Apartment 720, 9 p.m. Debatesover the best solo Wu-Tang Cl,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jul 22, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage5903.jpe

Thanks to a long overdue daylight savings switch, the Milwaukee Art Museum’s new monthly MAM After Dark mixer actually begins a little before dark this time. Showcasing young local talent, the art museum’s latest countdown to midnight featu... more

Mar 20, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5569.jpe

The Milwaukee Art Museum’s monthly MAM After Dark series tonight pays homage to the museum’s latest feature exhibition, “Jan Lievens: A Dutch Master Rediscovered,” by revealing at 8 p.m. a new series of art, subtitled “Jan Li more

Feb 20, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5170.jpe

Thursday, Jan. 15 The Super Noble Brothers @ The Oriental Theatre, 7 p.m. Oneof the biggest crowd pleasers,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jan 14, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES