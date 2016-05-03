RSS

Mamma Mia

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose upstairs neightbor is making too much noise in the bedroom directly overhead. Upcoming events include: the Waukesha Art Crawl, May 7; the premiere of Slay Belles at Club Anything, May 7; and a M... more

May 3, 2016 3:12 PM Hear Me Out

Best Saturday baseball experience ever. Ate lunch late so didn't eatdinner before the 6pm Brewers game and it was too hot to eat at thegame, so we decide to go to the QDoba near my house after the game. Letme set the stage a little. We are seas.. more

Jul 27, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage4039.jpe

Frequent Jerk of the Week Julaine Appling is continuing her crusade against any sort of tolerance shown to same-sex couples. She’s filed suit against the governor for his budget provision that creates a domestic partnership registry and grants reg.. more

Jul 23, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

This Tuesday (July 21st), In Tandem Theatre presents a special “Sneak Peak” event free and open to the public. From 5:30 – 8:30pm, In Tandem will open its doors for an open house celebrating its 2009-2010 season with preview performances from t.. more

Jul 20, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

blogimage4057.jpe

Riding a wave of renewed interest thanks to the hit film adaptation, the trend-setting Bro Mamma Mia! ,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 12, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4039.jpe

Riding a wave of renewed interest thanks to the hit film adaptation, the trend-setting Bro Mamma Mia! ,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 10, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4000.jpe

Riding a wave of renewed interest thanks to the hit film adaptation, the trend-setting Bro Mamma Mia! ,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 8, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3980.jpe

Riding a wave of renewed interest thanks to the hit film adaptation, the trend-setting Bro Mamma Mia! ,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 7, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES