Mamoulian Life On Stage And Scre

 TheUniversity Press of Kentucky’s Screen Classics series, edited by Milwaukee filmhistorian Patrick McGilligan, has become an important resource for documentingHollywood’s Golden Age directors and actors. (Full disclosure: I con.. more

Dec 5, 2013

 This pastJanuary, as the University Press of Kentucky was publishing my biography ofdirector Rouben Mamoulian, Mamoulian: Life on Stage and Screen , I learned that another book on theneglected auteur was scheduled for publication thi.. more

Oct 31, 2013

<p> Copying is nothing new in Hollywood. The popularity of Paramount's screwball grifters comedy, <em>The Lady Eve</em> (1941), prompted 20th Century Fox to rush its own screwball grifters comedy into production, <em>Rings on Her Fingers</em> (1.. more

Jul 6, 2012

World War II ushered in the Atomic Age and the Cold War, but it also had a profound impact on the arts and creative practice. With the advent of portable, 35-millimeter cameras, for the first time photojournalists on battlefields more

Feb 7, 2010

Joao Pedro Rodrigues’ 2008 melodrama To Die Like a Man introduces one of the most tragic drag queens ever caught on film: Tonia, a veteran performer who is growing too old for her job and is being poisoned by leaking breast implants. Compou... more

Oct 21, 2009

