Mamoulian: Life On Stage And Screen

 TheUniversity Press of Kentucky’s Screen Classics series, edited by Milwaukee filmhistorian Patrick McGilligan, has become an important resource for documentingHollywood’s Golden Age directors and actors. (Full disclosure: I con.. more

Dec 5, 2013 2:40 PM I Hate Hollywood

 This pastJanuary, as the University Press of Kentucky was publishing my biography ofdirector Rouben Mamoulian, Mamoulian: Life on Stage and Screen , I learned that another book on theneglected auteur was scheduled for publication thi.. more

Oct 31, 2013 6:58 PM I Hate Hollywood

After reading Mamoulian: Life on Stage and Screen (University Press of Kentucky), David Luhrssen's comprehensive, illuminating biography of the pioneering director, I'm tempted to call its subject “the Kevin Bacon more

May 2, 2013 4:26 PM Books

