The Man Who Knew Too Much
The Movie Magic of Peter Lorre and Sydney Greenstreet
To American moviegoers who grew up with black-and-white thrillers from the 1940s-’60s—and those who learned to love them watching vintage film channels on TCM—the names Peter Lorre and Sydney Greenstreet are magic. American audiences probab... more
Jun 21, 2016 4:03 PM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature
Nothing Beats a Great Spy Film
Taut tales of stealthy undercover agents from the Civil War through the Cold War have provided... more
Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature
Obscure Masterpiece
Beginning in the 1960s, high-end British television productions began finding an audience in the U.S. through the medium of “Masterpiece Theatre” and other PBS programs. Most of them were adapted from literary sources, whether acknowledged classi.. more
Apr 26, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Man Who Knew Too Much
Alfred Hitchcock tapped a can’t-miss muse for his 1956 thriller The Man Who Knew To The Man Who Knew Too Much ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 24, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Man Who Knew Too Much
Alfred Hitchcock tapped a can’t-miss muse for his 1956 thriller The Man Who Knew Too The Man Who Knew Too Much ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 23, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 3 Comments