RSS
Man At Work
Five Years for Milwaukee's Grohmann Museum
In 2001, Eckhart Grohmann donated his extensive industrial realism art collection—featuring more than 900 paintings and sculptures—to the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE). This “Man at Work” collection became the centerpiece. more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Grohmann Honors Milwaukee's 'Great Lakers'
The Milwaukee School of Engineering's Grohmann Museum honors Milwaukee's heritage in the shipping industry with “Great Lakers.” The exhibition features artifacts, photographs, paintings and models from grand boats that once sailed... more
May 7, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Art in the Open
Our long summer days present an opportunity toexperience art en plein air, w The Railroad Worker ,Art more
Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!