I Am A Man
RedLine Milwaukee's Artists-in-Residence Unveil Fruits of Labor
In “TimeLine 2017," RedLine Milwaukee’s 12 Artists-in-Residence will demonstrate how much uncompromising work can be created in a year under the right conditions.Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum’s “Sculpt-cussion" finds four sculp... more
Jul 18, 2017 12:05 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Issue of the Week: Walker’s Austerity Agenda Is Killing Job Creation
The Journal Sentinel seems to be giving Gov. Scott Walker a pass on his lackluster job-creation record, with no real investigation of why Wisconsin is yet again lagging more
Mar 28, 2014 12:40 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Damn Right Dogs in Ecstasy Google Themselves
Milwaukee rockers Dogs in Ecstasy sound like the type of musicians who are always heading to libraries and coffee shops because they don't have their own Internet connection at home, so it's somewhat ironic that the group's latest single, "I Googl.. more
Mar 17, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Museum of Wisconsin Art Recognizes Truman Lowe
Truman Lowe’s artistic legacy branches out from northern Wisconsin—Black River Falls, to be specific. In this scenic town, sculptor Lowe grew up in the Ho-Chunk community and attended Black River Falls Mission School. Lowe’s heritage has more
Mar 9, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts