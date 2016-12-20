RSS

The Manchurian Candidate

President Obama expressed amazement at a recent poll showing more than a third of Trump’s Republican voters had a positive view of Russian President Vladimir Putin, a development he correctly noted would cause Reagan to spin in his grave. more

Dec 20, 2016 Taking Liberties

Richard G. Carter recalls films from Hollywood’s Golden Age, muses on behind-the-scenes tidbits, connects classics to real world events and compares several modern reboots to their originals. more

Dec 22, 2015 A&E Feature

American Ultra, a reinterpretation of the sleeper premise introduced by The Manchurian Candidate in 1962, interjects romantic and comedic elements into the genre. The film marks the reunion of Jesse Eisenberg and Kristen Stewart, who appear... more

Aug 25, 2015 Film Reviews

In view of the high-profile controversy over Clint Eastwood’s Oscar-nominated American Sniper , it’s interesting to note that wartime and peacetime sniper themes have defined a number of previous movies.Like the Eastwood film, several were taken.. more

Apr 3, 2015 Film Reviews

A Christmas Carol (1938)

Richard G. Carter offers short descriptions of 12 classic films invoking Christmas in a quirky, darker manner. Each has at least one memorable Yuletide scene or depicts a nontraditional Santa Claus, and each is slice-of-life serious. more

Dec 23, 2014 A&E Feature

Over the years, most movie remakes have been woeful. Recent examples include The Manchurian Candidate (2004) a botched version of 1962’s black-and-white beauty; 3:10 to Yuma (2007), a dud compared to 1957’s more

Feb 27, 2013 A&E Feature

Screenwriters Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg followed up their hit comedy Superbad with 2008’s Pineapple Express , an action- comedy that starred Rogen as a process server who goes into hiding with his drug dealer James more

Jul 5, 2010

