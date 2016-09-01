Mandel Group
Eat West Allis is Bringing Milwaukee’s Foodie Revolution West
It’s no secretthat Milwaukee has recently undergone a foodie revolution, with new restaurantsand shops springing up wherever you turn your head. Walker’s Point and Bay Viewhave been the most outwardly celebrated neighborhoods of Milwaukee’s .. more
Sep 1, 2016 8:00 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE 1 Comments
The World Almanac and Book of Facts 2011 (World Almanac Books)
In the era of search engines, the World Almanac might not be as indispensable as it once was. But aside from its attraction to people who love holding paper and ink in their hands, the annual compendium remains an enormous, well-organized a... more
Nov 29, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books 2 Comments
Juliana Hatfield's Tell-All Policy
Joe Uchill has a must-read article in this week's Shepherd on Juliana Hatfield and her struggles with eating disorders. It touches on a personality shift that's alto doubled as a career-reviving business model for Hatfield: After falling out of fa.. more
Nov 28, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Hometown Site
Thefact that most of the river’s green corridor is surrounded by publicparkland makes it easier for the ,News Features more
May 7, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani News Features